BISBEE — There is a sense of excitement and enthusiasm circulating at Warren Ballpark as football practice for the Bisbee Pumas is officially underway.
Practice began Monday. Full contact drills are set to begin next week.
Bisbee head coach Brian Vertrees says players are still reporting for the first time but he expects to have 30-35 out this year.
“The big thing for us this week is making sure we are in great shape, get focused fundamentally and work to perfect what we have installed on the offense and defense,” he said.
Vertrees says he’s aware the team is looking to begin full contact.
“We’ve got some pretty physical guys that we’re hoping won’t beat each other up too much,” he said. “I want us to spend the first couple of days on good fundamental tackling, after which we’ll start amping it up day by day.”
Vertrees says he has some tremendous senior leadership and he’s hoping those players will lead the team the way he expects them to.
“These guys have been with us for a while,” he said. “They know what they have to do in order to be successful.”
He said the Pumas are not scheduled to scrimmage this year and will kick off the football season at home against Tucson Catalina on Aug. 27.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.