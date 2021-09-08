Pumas gearing up for what they hope will be an exciting soccer season

BISBEE — Bisbee High School is set to begin its fourth season of soccer.
The Pumas, coached by Mark Flores and Maria Rodriguez, kick off the 2021 season Thursday, Sept. 9, with a road match at Surprise Highland Prep. Bisbee’s home opener is scheduled for Sept. 14 against Desert Christian.
The Pumas were 8-1 last year, their lone loss a 3-2 game to Willcox. They qualified for state in soccer for the first time and lost to Chino Valley in the first round.
Flores said he and Rodriguez have been coaching together for about 20 years, long before they came to BHS.
“Maria is one of the strengths we have on this team,” he said. “She is the heart of the team. She pushes the team and guides them. I am also glad she is part of the team. Would not be the same without my friend.”
According to Rodriguez, there are 20 players out for the team this year; five are returning players and the rest are new.
“I feel that the team’s strength is their determination to learn their positions well and stepping up to accept the challenge of whatever position they are placed in,” she said. “The team’s weakness is more of a personal challenge for each individual player because each one has a different skill level. Some are trying out soccer for the very first time and others haven’t played in many years, but we are lucky to have our returning players to help us in making sure that all the players feel comfortable in their abilities.”
Rodriguez cited several returning players who should stand out this season. They are junior offensive forward Adacelli Salaiz-Noriega; senior Zia Anderson, who will be playing mid-defense; senior goalie Mark Flores; and senior Dario Noriega, who plays defensive right.
“The monsoon season has impacted our practices tremendously,” Rodriguez said. “Since we have started, we have had many setbacks due to the rains. We have canceled multiple practices, and when we would have a gym available, we would take the practices indoors, which is never the same as running a ball through the grass.
“COVID is always a concerning factor for us as a team, but we are lucky that it has not impacted us in any way so far. We always want to assure the safety and well-being of our players, and so we follow the school’s guidelines carefully.
“As with every year, our team tries to never measure themselves as to how good they can be compared to the rest of the region, but as to how they can take every game and use it as a chance to advance to their ultimate goal, which is playing at the regional playoffs. I believe our team will deliver everything they got.”
The Pumas are scheduled to play 11 regular season matches this year and one four-match tournament Oct. 1-2. The final regular season game isr Oct. 28 against Tucson St. Augustine, with the state playoffs starting the first week in November.
“We hope to be able to finish strong,” Rodriguez said.
