BISBEE − The Bisbee Pumas girls basketball team was informed Saturday it will host the Phoenix Veritas Prep Academy Falcons of the 2A Metro Region Tuesday at 7 p.m. in a 2A state play-in game.
Tournament pairings were announced Saturday morning on the AIA365.com selection show. Bisbee received the 13th seed. Veritas Prep, which finished fourth in the 2A Metro, is seeded No. 20.
“The girls are excited,” Bisbee coach Courtney Borquez said. “We normally don’t play teams from that area, so we’ll see how it goes.”
The Pumas qualified for state two years ago and made the journey to Prescott only to be defeated. Borquez admitted her team is excited about hosting a state play-in game but said it can be a little distracting. She is hoping they can focus and play well.
“It’s a plus not having to travel,” she said. “We’re hoping to put everything aside and go for it.”
Bisbee’s regular season did not end the way it would have liked, losing 49-35 to the Morenci Wildcats on Senior Night Thursday for the basketball players and wrestlers.
Morenci led 5-0 early and led 16-9 at the end of the first quarter.
Alexia Lopez sank a 3-pointer to start the second quarter and Gabby Lopez followed with a pair as Bisbee pulled within two, 16-14.
Morenci led 21-17 at intermission and padded its lead to 32-23 going into the fourth quarter.
The Pumas were outscored 28-18 the second half as Morenci completed a season sweep of Bisbee, securing second place in the 2A East Region behind Pima.
Gabby Lopez, who fouled out late in the game, led the Pumas with 17 points. Alexia Lopez followed with 10.
Bisbee and Benson, both 5-5 in region play, tied for third, having split during the regular season.
Benson and Morenci also were awarded home play-in games Tuesday. Benson was given the 15th seed and will host 18th seed Scottsdale Horizon Honors. Morenci, the 10th seed, will host 23rd seed Glendale Prep.
The winners of the state play-in games will advance to the 16-team state tournament which begins Feb. 18 in Prescott.
