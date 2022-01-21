BISBEE— The Bisbee Pumas hung on to beat the Benson Bobcats 56-51 Wednesday in a wild 2A East boys basketball game.
The Bisbee win keeps the Pumas, who were ranked ninth in the 2A basketball rankings Tuesday, tied with Pima for the top spot in the 2A East Region with 3-0 records.
The loss was the fifth straight for the Bobcats, who drop to 0-2 in region play.
Bisbee’s David Zamudio came out hitting 3-pointers from the start, connecting on four in the opening quarter as the Pumas took a 15-13 lead.
Benson took the lead in the second as Antonio Rigney and Aiden Finch each scored five points, and Dalton Crocket knocked down a 3, giving the Bobcats a 28-23 lead at the half.
In the third quarter Bisbee outscored Benson 14-13 as Jose Mendez scored 11 of Bisbee’s points and had three 3-pointers, and Abdiel Armenta added a 3-pointer for the Pumas, who trailed 41-37 going into the fourth quarter.
In the final period, Mendez pumped in 10 points for Bisbee and Armenta added four to lead the Pumas.
Mendez scored 26 points, 15 of which came from beyond the arc. Zamudio followed with 17 and Armenta chipped in nine.
Rigney led Benson with 16 points, Finch followed with 14 and Angel Rigney and Devin Bowling each contributed nine.
“This game could have gone either way,” Bisbee assistant coach Tom Heck said. “We survived several good looks Benson had in the final moments, and we kept our poise and did what we had to do down the stretch.”
Bisbee, 4-0 in conference, 3-0 in region, hosts Willcox, 4-1 in conference, 1-1 in region on Friday night while Benson, 2-6 in conference, 0-2 in region, will be at Morenci. Willcox suffered its first conference loss of the season Wednesday, falling to Pima 75-32.
