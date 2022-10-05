BISBEE − Bisbee High School hosted the 43rd Annual Bisbee Cross Country Invitational on Wednesday, Sept. 27.
In previous years teams from all over the state would travel to Bisbee to participate in the race.
COVID has impacted participation numbers lately and at the Sept. 27 meet just four teams showed up, two of which were incomplete teams.
Bisbee won the boys race while Willcox came in second.
In the girls race Willcox won, followed by Douglas and Bisbee.
The girls race had just 10 runners. Willcox sophomore Ainsley Hepworth was the overall winner with a time of 21:54. She was followed by teammate junior Maylee Thompson, last year’s Herald/Review Cochise County Athlete of the Year, who was more than a minute back in 23:59.
Douglas had runners finish third, fourth and fifth as senior Mia Verdugo finished third with a time of 24:17. Junior Mercedes Rengel was one second back in fourth with a 24:18.
Ana Bojorquez was fifth with a time of 24:23.
Nicole Leja was Bisbee’s top runner, finishing sixth in 28:18. Yuliana Reyes and Allison Wilson of Willcox were seventh and eighth, respectively, posting times of 28:39 and 32:30.
Bisbee’s Rosa Moreno and Zuma Ocampo closed out the field in ninth and 10th with times of 33:44 and 41:35.
In the boys race there were 12 runners with one from Morenci and the others from Bisbee, Willcox and Douglas.
Bisbee’s Ramon Loya was the overall winner in 17:32, Lane Whetten of Willcox was third with a 21:11. He was followed by teammates Sawyer Thompson and Jonathan Rodart who were fourth and fifth in 21:40.
Bisbee’s was Eduardo Navarette sixth in 23:15, Jackup Samaniego seventh in 23:36 and Michael Hernandez eighth in 23:45.
Armando Lopez, Douglas’ lone runner, placed ninth with a time of 24:17 and Bisbee’s Jaden Lumpkin, Martin Romero and Micheel Flores closed out the field with times of 28:01, 28:02 and 30:52.
The race started and ended at the Warren Ballpark and took the runners through the streets in Warren, some uphill and others downhill.
Loya admitted familiarity with the course is what helped him.
“I know how to run those hills,” he said. “Knowing this is my last year makes today’s win more special.”
Loya also plays soccer for Bisbee and the day before played most of the match and scored his team’s lone goal in a 6-1 loss to Willcox.
He admitted he had some tired legs but made a point to rest as much as he could prior to the race and found a way to push through the fatigue once the race started.
“My legs now are killing me,” he said. “But it was worth it.”
Hepworth continues to roll. She has won every race she’s run except Loz Mezquites, where she was fifth.
The Willcox runner admitted the course had its challenges, but she was happy with her time and the win.
“There was a hill that goes down and then up, that was hard and then there’s a second big hill you climb before coming down,” she said.
Next up for Bisbee, Douglas and Willcox will be the Benson Invitational, scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 5, and will include Benson, Safford, St. David, Morenci, Fort Thomas, Cobre, New Mexico and the Arizona School for the Deaf and Blind.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.