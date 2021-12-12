Pumas kick off basketball season with dominating win

Bisbee's Abdiel Armenta-Valdez drives hard to the hoop in the Pumas' season opener with Valley Union Thursday.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

BISBEE — The Bisbee High Pumas boys basketball team kicked off its season Thursday night with a dominating 70-13 win over the Valley Union Blue Devils, who continue to look for their first win.

The Pumas went on a 24-1 run early, taking a commanding 26-3 lead at the end of the first quarter.

BHS junior Francisco Zamudio-Zamorano scored 12 points, including two 3-pointers.

Sophomore Jose Mendez followed with seven points.

In the second quarter Bisbee kept up its offensive intensity, outscoring the Blue Devils 15-7 for a commanding 41-10 lead at the half.

In the third quarter Mendez pumped in 10 points while senior Oscar Mendoza contributed six as the Pumas padded their lead to 66-13 going into the final quarter.

Mendez led Bisbee with a game-high 19 points, Zamudio followed with 16 and Sebastian Lopez contributed 10.

Valley Union was led by Will Smith, who had six points. Cody Pena followed with four.

The Pumas were in action Friday and defeated The Gregory School in Tucson 61-53.

