The Bisbee Pumas kicked off the football season Friday night thumping the Catalina Trojans 46-0 at the Warren Ballpark.

Diego Chavez scored three touchdowns, Geoffrey Gribble had two and Camden Miller kicked a 45 yard field goal in the win.

Bisbee led 34-0 after the first quarter; 40-0 at the half and 46-0 after three quarters of play.

The Pumas are at Miami next week.

