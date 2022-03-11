Pumas softball beats St. Augustine for first win of season

BISBEE — After dropping their season opener to Hayden, the Bisbee Pumas softball team bounced back and picked up its first win of the season Tuesday, beating Tucson’s St. Augustine 20-5 at Bisbee High School.
The Pumas led 2-1 going into the bottom of the second inning when their bats came alive, as they scored 12 runs for a 14-1 lead.
St. Augustine’s two runs in the fourth made the score 14-4. In the bottom half of the inning, Bisbee scored six more runs to cap the scoring
Senior Valerie Wright returned to the pitcher’s circle Tuesday and picked up the win, throwing three innings, allowing two runs and one hit, striking out one and walking two. Freshman Jordan Holly pitched two innings in relief and allowed three runs and three hits, striking out five and walking two.
Bisbee coach Melissa Wright, who is Valerie’s mother, said her daughter hasn’t really pitched much in high school, but they are going to be looking at her to do some this season. The coach said Valerie connected on about 90% of her pitches.
“She’s constantly throwing strikes which is what we need in this game,” Wright said. “I also thought Holly, who is just a freshman, threw well for us today.”
Bisbee pounded out 19 hits. Adacelli Noriega was 3-for-5 with an RBI; freshman Isabella Solis was 3-for-3 with a home run, three runs scored and three RBIs; sophomore Naelani Borbon was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs; freshman Mia Lopez 3-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBIs; senior Alexia Lopez 2-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBis; freshman Alesandra Hernandez was 2-for-3 with an RBI; freshman Destiny Rodriguez 2-for-2 with four runs scored and two RBIs; and Wright and Ademina Martinez were both 1-for-3 and each had an RBI.
“I thought our girls came out today and showed their sticks,” Wright said. “In Hayden they were timid, nervous, scared, it was their first game and it showed. Ninety percent of my girls are freshmen. To have them bounce back and swing the bats the way they did was phenomenal. All my girls were outstanding today.”
Bisbee, 1-1, will host Thatcher on March 16 before taking to the road March 18 for a game at Morenci.
