Bisbee High School’s boys basketball team won its fourth straight game and improved its record to 17-1 after smashing the Tucson Santa Rita Eagles 86-40 Friday, Jan. 13, at the Bisbee High School gym.

A Santa Rita 3-pointer two minutes into the game made the score 6-5. That was as close as the Eagles would get as David Zamudio sank back-to-back 3’s and Junior Loya and Jose Mendez each followed with baskets and the Pumas increased their lead to 16-5 enroute to a 29-9 first quarter lead. Zamudio score 15 points, three of which were 3-pointers.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments