Bisbee High School’s boys basketball team won its fourth straight game and improved its record to 17-1 after smashing the Tucson Santa Rita Eagles 86-40 Friday, Jan. 13, at the Bisbee High School gym.
A Santa Rita 3-pointer two minutes into the game made the score 6-5. That was as close as the Eagles would get as David Zamudio sank back-to-back 3’s and Junior Loya and Jose Mendez each followed with baskets and the Pumas increased their lead to 16-5 enroute to a 29-9 first quarter lead. Zamudio score 15 points, three of which were 3-pointers.
Bisbee slowed its offense down somewhat in the second quarter, outscoring the Eagles 12-9 as six Pumas scored and Bisbee led 41-19 at the half.
The Pumas resumed their offensive intensity in the third quarter as Mendez scored 13 points, Ramon Loya had eight and Zamudio drilled consecutive 3’s, giving Bisbee a 73-30 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Zamudio led all scorers with 21 points. Mendez followed with 1, Junior Loya nine and Ramon Loya eight.
Bisbee coach Mike Hernandez said his team played hard and shot better. He was happy he was able to get his bench some quality minutes.
With the win the Pumas improve to 8-1 in the conference and 5-1 in the 2A East Region, good for second place in the region, one game back of first-place Pima, which handed Bisbee its only loss.
The Pumas hosted Tombstone on Tuesday, Jan. 17, and have a home game with Benson scheduled Friday, Jan. 20.
When Bisbee played Benson in Benson on Dec. 13 the Pumas won 96-90.
