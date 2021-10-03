If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
MORENCI — It was a long trip and a rough night for the Bisbee Pumas, who traveled longer than three hours to Morenci to play the Wildcats in a 2A San Pedro Region game.
Morenci maintained its hold on first place in the San Pedro, beating Bisbee 46-7. The Wildcats (5-1) and Willcox Cowboys (6-0) are tied for first place with 1-0 records. The showdown between the schools is scheduled for Oct. 22 in Morenci.
“It was a rough one but we were in until late in the third quarter,” Bisbee coach Brian Vertrees said. “We produced over 300 yards of total offense but just kept shooting ourselves in the foot to stall drives. Had a couple blown coverages in the fourth quarter that put the game out of reach.
“At the end of the day that’s on me. I have to do a better job of preparing our guys throughout the week to cut down those miscues.”
Diego Chavez rushed for 152 yards on 28 carries and led the defense with 12 tackles. Sebastian Lopez scored Bisbee’s only touchdown and was 6 of 10 through the air for 46 yards. He had five carries for 74 yards.
“We learned a lot from this one in spite of the lopsided score,” Vertrees said. “Like I told the guys on Monday, in our conference, teams will make us pay for all of our mistakes, we are young and in a lot of positions, and so the key for us is to make sure we grow from these experiences and grow fast ‘cuz it won’t get any easier.”
The Pumas host the Benson Bobcats Friday at 7 p.m. at the Warren Ballpark.
