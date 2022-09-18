Pumas suffer third straight loss By Bruce Whetten bruce.whetten@myheraldreview.com Sep 18, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Bisbee Pumas suffered their third straight loss Friday, falling 27-8 to the Veritas Prep Academy Falcons in Phoenix.“Same story as last week,” Bisbee coach Brian Vertrees said in a text.“We just did not play with any urgency. Too many key breakdowns. Defense was much improved tonight, but we gave them too many short fields.”Vertrees said quarterback Sebastian Lopez scored the lone TD and 2-point conversion for the Pumas.Bisbee, 1-3, is at home this Friday night for homecoming against NFL Yet College Prep Academy of Phoenix. NFL Yet is 2-2 and is coming off a 53-0 loss to Scottsdale Prep Academy Friday night. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bisbee Pumas American Football Sport Brian Vertrees Nfl Yet College Sebastian Lopez Td Conversion Veritas Prep Academy Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Herald Review Media 3 hrs ago 0 Most Popular Former Buena students cite harassment by male teachers; claim school did little to address complaints BHS students awarded honors from national recognition programs Buena teacher dies by suicide amid abuse accusations Prosecution rests in Roger Wilson murder retrial; defense begins its case Oktoberfest brings Bavarian festivities to Sierra Vista McNeal man says he killed stepfather over Bible dispute, other issues Second generation salon business offers new wave in hair beauty Brnovich suit claims Biden wants to grow population via illegal migration Cochise County Sheriff's Office trying new tactics to stop migrant smugglers Warren may be site of new holiday celebration COCHISE COUNTY'S PREMIER ONLINE LOCAL MARKETPLACE! Buy Local Make your nominations for best male and female athlete by sport, male and female athlete of the year, coach of the year as well as courage awards, and team of the year. Click here to get started
