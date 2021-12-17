BISBEE — Bisbee High School’s boys basketball team is 3-0 on the young season with wins over Valley Union, the Gregory School and this past Tuesday, St. Augustine, 88-50.
In an effort to promote their team and raise money for team expenses such as team meals, future uniforms, etc., a Red vs. Gray fundraising event is scheduled for Friday at 5:30 p.m. in the Bisbee High School gymnasium.
Admission is by donation.
According to Michael Hernandez, head coach of the Pumas, this is a way for the Pumas to show themselves off to the community.
“We hope to make this a fun event for everyone,” he said. “We want them to come in, get to know our players and get to see the culture that we are trying to build. We want them to know we are trying to put out there a fast-paced team that is going to share the ball. I’m hoping we can make it to the next level this year and play some playoff basketball.”
The event will consist of a three-point contest with past, present and future Pumas participating followed by the Red vs. Gray exhibition around 6 p.m.
“I feel this team has begun the season with a great sense of energy,” the coach said. “I like our teamwork and our willingness to share the ball. Our defense has been hustling.”
In the win over St. Augustine, the Pumas had a slim 19-18 lead after the first quarter, but went on a 24-7 run in the second to take a 43-25 lead.
Abdiel Armenta led the Pumas in scoring with 22 points, Jose Mendez followed with 20 and David Zamudio contributed 17.
Following Friday’s exhibition, the Pumas are off until Jan. 6 when they host St. David.
Hernandez said he is concerned about the layoff and what it could do to the hot streak the Pumas are on currently.
“We’re hoping to keep the intensity going in practice,” he said. “Normally we’ve had tournaments during the holiday, this year we don’t. This is something I really haven’t dealt with before. This will be our first time that we have had such a long layoff.”
Pumas girls win
The Bisbee girls’ basketball team defeated St. Augustine 78-23 Tuesday night, improving its record to 7-1 overall counting the preseason tournament.
Courtney Borquez, coach for the Bisbee girls, says her girls played very well together during this game.
“They found a lot of open spots to really make some great shots,” she said. “Alexia Lopez had a fabulous game with five 3-pointers and two assists. Gabby Lopez (had) 10 steals and five rebounds; Naelani Borbon six rebounds.”
