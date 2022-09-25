BISBEE − It was a joyous and festive homecoming for the Bisbee Pumas Friday, who snapped a three-game losing streak with a 44-8 romp over the Phoenix NFL YET Eagles.
This game was all Bisbee from the start. Pumas running back Diego Chavez, who had not scored a touchdown this season, ended that drought in a big way, scoring four times on 15 carries for 241 yards.
Bisbee jumped to a 28-0 first quarter lead and led 36-0 at the half.
Bisbee coach Brian Vertrees said NFL YET coaches requested a running clock the second half which helped speed up the game.
“I’m really proud of how these guys focused this week in practice and really locked in on the things we said we needed to do to get a win,” Vertrees said. “The biggest difference tonight is that we executed offensively, and we aligned well and did a great job being aware of situations defensively. We still need to cut down on our penalties overall, but I was very pleased that the majority of our penalties tonight were effort miscues rather than mental errors.
“Tonight, we got out of our own way and that was the difference compared to the last two games. Most importantly, we eliminated our mistakes in the red zone, which equated to points rather than stalled drives. For us the key is to continue to grow and improve with some very tough conference.”
Sebastian Lopez was 3 of 5 through the air for 46 yards. He also had seven carries for 68 yards and scored twice.
Michael Coronado led the Pumas defense with five tackles and two sacks.
“Also tonight, senior Kaleb Pederson stepped in at fullback for us and did a tremendous job,” Vertrees said. “His blocking was key tonight along with his 81 yards on nine carries. He was definitely an unsung hero tonight that did a lot of the dirty work to make the offense go.”
Up next for Bisbee, 2-3 overall, 2-1 in the 2A Conference, is a home game Friday, Sept. 30, against the Willcox Cowboys. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
