BISBEE − It was a joyous and festive homecoming for the Bisbee Pumas Friday, who snapped a three-game losing streak with a 44-8 romp over the Phoenix NFL YET Eagles.

This game was all Bisbee from the start. Pumas running back Diego Chavez, who had not scored a touchdown this season, ended that drought in a big way, scoring four times on 15 carries for 241 yards.

