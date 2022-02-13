BISBEE − The Bisbee Pumas boys basketball team learned Saturday it will host the San Carlos Braves of the 2A South Region Wednesday at 7 p.m. in a Class 2A state play-in game.
Thanks to a couple of impressive wins Wednesday and Thursday, the Pumas, who finished second behind region champion Pima in the 2A East Region, received the 10th seed in the state tournament. San Carlos, which finished second behind Miami in the 2A South, was seeded 23rd.
The Pumas hosted the Morenci Wildcats on Senior Night Thursday and completed a season sweep of the Wildcats, winning 71-58.
Prior to the start of the game Bisbee honored its seniors from wrestling and boys and girls from basketball.
David Zamudio and Jose Mendez sank 3-pointers to start the game as the Pumas took a 6-2 lead and then led 19-9 after Jose Mendez drilled a pair.
With time winding down and Bisbee up 21-9, Morenci’s Marco Muniz sank a 3, cutting the Pumas’ lead to 21-13 at the end of the first quarter.
Morenci found its offensive mojo the second quarter as Muniz sank two 3-pointers and Joey Seballos and Daylen Johnson also drilled 3’s as the Wildcats outscored the Pumas 22-14 for a 38-35 halftime lead.
Mendez’s 3 to start the third quarter tied the game at 38-38 and the battle was on as the teams traded baskets and the lead the remainder of the quarter.
Bisbee took a 48-47 lead into the fourth quarter and then outscored the Wildcats 23-11.
Senior Edward Holly put the exclamation point on the game, scoring the final two points, giving him three for the game.
Mendez scored a game-high 25 points. Zamudio followed with 14, Lopez 11 and Abdiel Armenta had 10.
“I was happy we were able to send our seniors out with a win,” Bisbee coach Mike Hernandez said. “Winning the last home game is great but we’re not done yet, we have one more playoff game at home. This is how we want to be playing going into the postseason.”
On Wednesday, Feb. 9, the Pumas hosted the Phoenix Madison Highland Heat and took an 82-70 overtime win.
“We were down 10 twice in the first and second half,” Hernandez said. “The kids really played well.”
Bisbee led Madison Highland 22-21 at the end of the first quarter and were down 37-35 at the half.
The Pumas were down 55-49 going into the fourth quarter when Zamudio drilled three 3-pointers and Lopez and Mendez combined for eight points, tying the score at 68-68, sending it into overtime.
Zamudio had with a game-high 30 points. Mendez had with 20 and Lopez contributed 15.
The eight winners of the state play-in game Wednesday will advance to the 16-team state tournament, which begins Feb. 18 in Prescott.
