BISBEE — Tom Heck has taken over the athletic director position at Bisbee High School,replacing Mike Frosco who retired this summer after 50 years of service. He comes to Bisbee from California where he worked at a community college.
The Herald/Review met with the new athletic director and asked him some questions:
Herald/Review: Please tell us about yourself.
Tom Heck: I just retired from the California Community Colleges this past summer having spent the past 20 years at Cerro Coso Community College in Ridgecrest, California. I was a full time kinesiology instructor teaching both lecture and activity classes. I’ve been involved in sports for my entire life.
When I was 10, I lost my father to an automobile accident and sports for me was a great escape and outlet. I was a fairly good athlete and lettered in three sports during high school. I was never a great student, I did just enough to stay eligible. I went on and played basketball at several smaller four-year NAIA schools and then worked briefly in recreation and was a walk-on high school coach in several sports.
The coaching experiences made me want to finish school and I graduated from Grand Canyon University and learned how to be a successful student thanks to several great professors I had. I went on a few years later and obtained a graduate degree.
I have roots in Phoenix as I did my student teaching at Alhambra High School and coached the freshman basketball team. My master teacher was Phil Kemp, one of the all-time winningest high school basketball coaches in Arizona. In later years, I came back to Arizona and obtained a special education credential from Prescott College and taught special education in the Phoenix Union HSD and coached basketball and baseball.
I tell people it’s never too late to further your education and pursue new things. I’ve coached for over 30 years, most of that on the college level. I had stints as a men’s basketball assistant at California Baptist University, Northland Pioneer College (the school dropped athletics but during the early-mid-90s was an NJCAA powerhouse), Chapman University, Sam Houston State and South Mountain College. I was also the head women’s coach at Northland Pioneer College and spent 11 years as the head women’s coach at Cerro Coso College along with being the head men’s coach for several years.
I was fortunate to work under some great coaches and visit many places. I’ve also been an assistant dorm director, activities director and student government advisor at the community college level. In addition I coached tennis on the college level and was the head men’s and women’s coach at California Baptist University. My 1992 men’s team was NAIA District 3 champs and went back to Kansas City for the national tournament, finishing eighth nationally. I’ve been a longtime high school official doing both basketball and softball.”
H/R: What made you decide to apply for the Bisbee athletic director position?
TH: I applied for the position at Bisbee as my wife and myself wanted to eventually retire in Southern Arizona. I’ve always liked Sierra Vista and we just purchased a home there. Our daughter lives in the Phoenix area and we wanted to be closer to her but away from the metro area.
I wanted to still be involved in athletics and I knew Bisbee was close and had much history and success in athletics. I love smaller towns, and have spent many years working in smaller communities. Everyone I’ve met here has been very kind, supportive, and encouraging. I’m excited to be here and doing something different.
Last year because of COVID we taught from home, and it was tough on many people including myself, it’s just great being out and interacting with people. The people at school and the community have been so kind and friendly.
I have a great resource in our Principal Darin Giltner. He was the AIA athletic director of the year, that’s an incredible honor when you think of all the schools in Arizona. The last several years Mike Frosco has been our AD and he’s a sports legend in the state, an honored member of the AZ Hall of Fame, with great successes that few ever obtain.
H/R: What is your opinion of the current state of the BHS athletic program?
TH: I believe the current state of the athletic program at Bisbee is on solid ground. Our superintendent, Tom Woody, along with our Principal Darin Giltner fully support athletics and know its importance for the kids and community. Fall is by far the busiest time of year with football, volleyball, soccer and cross country producing a large number of participants. This year all the teams are starting with good numbers of student athletes.”
H/R: How are you adjusting to high school athletics?
TH: The biggest adjustment for me is probably the overall structure of the high school compared to community college. It’s been quite a while since I worked full time at the high school level, however the past several years I was a walk-on high school varsity boys’ basketball coach while teaching at the college so I’m in tune with athletics at that level.
As far as being a hands-on or sit-back type AD, my focus is on doing everything I can to make athletics at BHS a great place. If that means I get water for the players or wash towels, then that’s what I’ll do. I’ve had a lot of coaching experience and am always willing to be a resource or good listener when I can.
As far as an overall philosophy of high school sports I’m in total agreement with the often used cliché sports should teach life lessons. That’s exactly what they should do —period. Sports teach the importance of dependability, loyalty, ability to follow instructions, teamwork (people skills), respect for fellow students, coaches, officials and pride of community.
Sports can provide a reason for some kids to attend school and stay in school who otherwise would have dropped out. If you think about it, without some of these skills it can be difficult to function and hold a job in society. Athletics can provide opportunities for students to develop skills and often find something they can do for life. There’s also the appreciation for fitness and the need to maintain it for a lifetime.
H/R: What kind of role will you play as athletic director?
TH: I simply believe we as coaches should provide a great atmosphere for students to succeed. Daily positive skill and development teaching and correction, constant stress on the importance of academics, daily reminders of good life decisions and choices, and the ability to teach competitiveness but winning and losing with grace.
The great John Wooden stressed all of the above. I believe this is what high school sports was all about yesterday, today and should be tomorrow. I can simply say after all my years in athletics, I don’t remember game results as much but the great people I met along the way that helped me and hopefully some I helped also.
