Racing resumes at Tucson Speedway Jan. 21-23

TUCSON — The ninth annual Chilly Willy 150 is set and car registrations are mounting for the three-day NASCAR and INEX event scheduled for Jan. 21-23 at Tucson Speedway.
Shelly McGriff, administrator for the 3/8th-mile track, said, as of this writing, more than 30 NASCAR Super Late Models and nearly 40 INEX Legend cars are pre-registered for the event.
“The Chilly Willy has always been one of the track’s biggest events but has fallen victim to COVID, just as everything else has, over the last two years. We are seeing a major comeback with the 2022 pre-registrations and we are looking forward to this event returning as a highlight of our race season,” McGriff said. “The fans will definitely not be disappointed.”
With $35,000 on the line for the 150-lap race, and $10,000 going to the winner, it’s no wonder drivers from as far as British Colombia will be making the trip to the paved oval in the desert.
Tyler Tanner of Moresville, N.C., is one such driver who is ready to give it another shot after he led the majority of the 2021 event only to lose it in the final laps to Christian McGhee of California. McGhee is not scheduled to participate in this year’s event, but Tanner will have to make it through the remaining eager drivers for his chance at victory.
At least 11 drivers are pre-registered and hope to keep the check and trophy in Tucson, a feat that has only been accomplished by one local driver — Chuck Wares in 2016.
Dustin Ash of Las Vegas, who won the inaugural event in 2014, is the only candidate to become a repeat winner.
The 2021 INEX Legend qualifying event promises to be one not to be missed as these 5/8th-scale race cars manage to go three- and four-wide around the track with just inches to spare between them.
To those unfamiliar with the class, Legend cars are “fiberglass, full-fendered versions of the famed NASCAR Modifieds driven by legendary drivers such as Fireball Roberts, Buck Baker, Curtis Turner, Speedy Thompson and Banjo Matthews,” according to www.uslegendcars.com.
Super Late Models and Legends will run all three days of the event.
Also scheduled to begin the 2022 race season are the NASCAR Pro Stocks on Saturday and Modifieds on Sunday.
