SIERRA VISTA — Rain or shine, it’s football time.
The Buena Colts held their first official practice of the season Monday at Buena High School. Head coach Joe Thomas reports 85 kids showed up. Full contact drills begin next week.
Buena opens its season on Friday, Sept. 3, in Phoenix against Barry Goldwater High.
“Of course you want to go up there and beat a Phoenix team, especially coming from Southern Arizona,” Buena football coach Joe Thomas said. “Every game will be a dogfight this season.”
Though the Colts are focused, they are not getting ahead of themselves heading into Week One.
“We cannot control what Barry Goldwater does but we can control Buena football and that has been our focus,” Thomas said. “The kids feel good about it, they are not so caught up in Barry Goldwater’s schemes and players.”
For Thomas, the excitement the players bring everyday is his favorite aspect of coaching.
“They are hungry, a lot of these seniors have been with me since their sophomore years,” Thomas stated. “Going into year seven at Buena and I have never missed a practice and the kids matched that effort this summer.”
Whether it is 7-on-7 drills or in the weight room, the players are champing at the bit to improve.
“Every day they are improving their teamwork and that component makes us more dangerous as a unit,” Thomas said. “We have the individual talent but the way this team functions is what really excites me.”
Colts running back Jehlani Brown paces the offense. Brown had 32 carries for 205 yards and two touchdowns last season.
“Despite only playing four games last year, people know what Brown is capable of doing,” Thomas said.
Senior linebacker William Stemler looks to pick up where he left off as he had 36 tackles, six hurries, three pass deflections and one sack in 2020.
“The kids’ mentality heading into the season is different with this team,” Thomas added.
“Of course, we watch film but these players are not too caught up in the hype surrounding Barry Goldwater.”
On Friday, Aug. 26, the Colts will host Rio Rico in a 6 p.m. scrimmage and have their home opener against Vail Cienega on Friday, Sept. 10.
“Back in 2019 we only lost by six points so Cienega is always close,” Thomas said. “Being our first home game, we’re definitely looking forward to playing Cienega.”
The Colts went 8-2 in 2019 and qualified for the playoffs but finished the 2020 season 2-2 and did not meet the 5A postseason requirements of five games completed.
“Last year we played all our games on the road so we are excited to host,” Thomas said.
When the Colts do hit the road, Thomas won’t worry about his players psyching themselves out.
“This is the most prepared team I have coached at Buena,” he said. “I do not have a concern about the seniors that left with the way our kids are preparing.
“Time and time again, these players have impressed me and shown that they can take care of business.”
The Colts’ bye is on Sept. 17. They play Phoenix Mountain Pointe the next week.
“We have a bye week, which I like, because it gives us an opportunity to regroup midseason,” Thomas said. “Looking at our schedule, you have to be ready every week if you want to compete at this level.”
A high point is an away game at 5A power Tucson Salpointe on Oct. 29.
“Our strength of schedule is tough so we will find out just how talented we are,” the coach said.
“Every day these kids go in with the mentality of improving themselves from the last day.
“The goal is to start this season with a bang and give Barry Goldwater everything that we have.”
Buena concludes its season at home on Nov. 12 against Marana Mountain View.
