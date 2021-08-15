If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
ST. DAVID — Friday’s preseason scrimmage between the Valley Union Blue Devils and the St. David Tigers ended minutes after it began as the heavy rains that were anticipated arrived with a vengeance, making an already soaked field unplayable moments after the downpour began.
Each team was scheduled to run 60 offensive plays. Valley Union ran just five plays when the rain hit. St. David never had a chance to see its offense in action.
Braden Davis, the head coach at St. David, and Brandon Gilbreth, the head coach at Valley Union, were frustrated they were not able to continue the scrimmage.
Gilbreth stated the few plays his team had the ball the Tigers defense laid some pretty good hits on his players and he was happy to see the players bounce right back up ready to go on to the next play.
“We’re not going to get hit any harder than what our guys did in that first series,” Gilbreth said after hearing the scrimmage was canceled. “We saw early on we could move the ball on St. David, so you could say we’re leaving here on a high.”
Valley Union is scheduled to kick off the season Friday, Aug. 20, at home against Ray High School of Kearney.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
For Davis and the Tigers the cancellation added more frustration to what had already been a tough week. The Tigers learned that Cibecue, their regular season opening opponent that was scheduled for Aug. 20 in St. David, had canceled. The Aug. 27 opponent had been rescheduled to late September and now the Tigers don’t play until Sept. 3 against Bagdad.
St. David coaches and administrators are scrambling, with little success, trying to find an opponent to play prior to Sept. 3.
Davis was hoping to use the scrimmage as a way to measure his team’s progress from the two weeks of practice they’ve had plus summer conditioning.
“In the desert you can’t be disappointed when it rains but as a football coach I’m disappointed for the kids,” he said. “They were looking forward to this scrimmage and being able to go out and play against someone else.”
Davis was pleased with the few plays he saw from his defense.
“We know we can hit,” he said. “We just need to find an opponent to play. I’m hoping we can do that. ”
