SIERRA VISTA —This years’ Rattler Cross Country Invitational on Saturday will be honoring Richard Haines, a former Buena High School cross country, track and field coach and educator who passed away in 2019.
“Normally the Rattler Invitational is held in Rio Rico,” Buena cross country coach Roger Bristow said. “Due to construction at Rio Rico, however, we offered to host it. It’s an honor to be hosting this invitational and to pay tribute to Coach Haines. He was a great guy and a very successful coach; he was the first coach I met when I came to Arizona.”
Coach Haines was not only a successful cross country and track and field coach, but also an Arizona Interscholastic Athletic Association and United States Track & Field (USATF) official. Dan Reynolds, who met Haines when Haines was coaching cross country, later worked with him as a state and national official.
“Richard was a very knowledgeable coach and official,” Reynolds said. “He was great with kids; he really knew how to train his athletes, and his athletes were always polite, respectful and knew what to do. He was definitely dedicated, hard-working, and well respected by all.
“He was a true educator as a coach and as an official. I worked numerous national meets with him over the years. He was very well respected around the nation as an official. One year he was even recognized by the Arizona chapter of the USATF for his accomplishments.
“He was also a very solid friend — the type of friend who you could always call on if you had a question about cross country or track and field, or just as a friend.”
The three-mile Rattler Invitational will start and end at the Buena High School track/football field. The varsity boys’ race will start at 8 a.m.; the varsity girls’ race will start at 8:30 a.m. The boys’ open race will start at 9 a.m., and the girls’ open race will start at 9:30 a.m. Twenty teams, including division two through division four, will be competing in the invitational.
“The course is fast for the athletes and spectator-friendly for the fans,” Bristow said.
