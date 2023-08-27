Registration underway for Sept. 1 Boys & Girls Club golf tournament By Bruce Whetten bruce.whetten@myheraldreview.com Aug 27, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Registration is underway to participate in the Boys & Girls Club “Golf Fore Kids” golf tournament scheduled for Friday, Sept. 1, at Pueblo del Sol Country Club, 2770 St. Andrews Drive.Entry fee is $125 for individuals and $500 per team.Golfers can sign up by going to the following link on the Boys & Girls Club of Sierra Vista website: https://secure.givelively.org/event/boys-girls-club-of-sierra-vista-inc/golf-fore-kids-2023-registration.While participants are urged to register ahead of time, registration the day of the event will be accepted, space permitting, beginning at 6:30 a.m.An online silent auction will be held during the tournament that will end at 5 p.m. Sept. 1 at the following link: https://paybee.io/quickpay.html?handle=bgsvazgfk&ppid=2#optionList.Event organizers say this tournament is one of the club’s annual fundraisers.The event begins at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start. Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams.All participants will receive swag bags and lunch.Proceeds from the tournament as well as the online auction will help support the Boys & Girls Club of Sierra Vista and the organization’s programs for kids.For information call 520-515-0055 or go to bcgsvaz.org and look for annual events. What is NABUR? Join the online forum Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Golf Telephony Finance Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Hobbs says she's 'concerned' about merger of Arizona's 2 largest grocery chains Buena, Tombstone win season openers Midtown Plaza Event Center, Ocotillo Hall offer new venues for events of all sizes Teams vying for Best Army Squad take on the Bisbee 1000 The Best! David Brooks: Nikki Haley is the best Trump alternative Council approves codification of ordinances Bisbee Bloomers offers garden tour like no other Rep. Ciscomani checks in with Benson Tombstone’s Elias, Keller connect in 47-26 victory Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit See more e-editions View Today's Edition E-Edition Herald Review Media 4 hrs ago 0 Most Popular Hobbs says she's 'concerned' about merger of Arizona's 2 largest grocery chains Buena, Tombstone win season openers Midtown Plaza Event Center, Ocotillo Hall offer new venues for events of all sizes Teams vying for Best Army Squad take on the Bisbee 1000 The Best! David Brooks: Nikki Haley is the best Trump alternative Council approves codification of ordinances Bisbee Bloomers offers garden tour like no other Rep. Ciscomani checks in with Benson Tombstone’s Elias, Keller connect in 47-26 victory COCHISE COUNTY'S PREMIER ONLINE LOCAL MARKETPLACE! Buy Local Make your nominations for best male and female athlete by sport, male and female athlete of the year, coach of the year as well as courage awards, and team of the year. Click here to get started
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.