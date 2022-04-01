PHOENIX — While the Cochise College baseball team is unbeaten at home this season, that hasn’t been the case on the road where the Apaches are 7-8.
Cochise was in Phoenix Wednesday for an Arizona Community College Athletic Conference showdown with the Phoenix College Bears.
The game was originally scheduled for Tuesday, but due to inclement weather was pushed to Wednesday.
The Apaches, 28-11 overall, 14-8 in conference, won the first of the two-game series 3-2 before losing the second game 5-3.
With the split, Cochise remains in third place in the ACCAC behind first-place Central Arizona College and second-place Arizona Western College.
In the first game, Phoenix scored a run in the bottom of the first and maintained its lead until the top of the fifth when Cochise scored all three of its runs, taking a 3-1 lead.
Freshman Dylan Bradford’s two-run double scored Connor Caskenette and Joel Lindahl. Aaron Marsh followed with an RBI single, scoring Bradford with what proved to be the winning run.
Jose Velasquez and Marco Ozuna pitched for Cochise, allowing Phoenix College two hits while striking out eight and walking one.
The Apaches had four hits. Caskenette was 1-for-2 with a run scored, Bradford 1-for-2 with a run scored and two RBIs, Lindahl 1-for-2 with a run scored and Marsh 1-for-3 with an RBI.
In the second game, Cochise outhit Phoenix College 12-9 but lost.
Tied 1-1 going into the bottom of the third, Phoenix scored twice, taking a 3-1 lead. The Bears added another run in the fourth to lead 4-1.
Makai DeSoto’s run in the sixth and Damian Garcia’s run in the eighth cut Phoenix College’s lead to 4-3. The Bears added a run in the bottom half of the inning to go up by two.
Angel Ortiz, Fernando Barreda and Martin Miranda pitched for Cochise, allowing the Bears nine hits while fanning four and walking three.
Crotte hit 3-for-5 for Cochise; Gerardo Hernandez was 2-for-5; Garcia was 1-for-2; and DeSoto, Leobardo Melendez, Lindahl and Alan Ochoa all were 1-for-3.
On Saturday, Cochise returns home to face Paradise Valley Community College in a doubleheader. Between the first and second game, the ball field at Cochise College will be named after longtime coach and administrator Dr. James “Bo” Hall. Festivities begin at 11:30 a.m. and will continue throughout the afternoon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.