TOMBSTONE — Dan Romero, in his 20th year of coaching the Tombstone Yellow Jackets, is pleased with the strengths he is seeing in his young volleyball team.
“The new players we have in our lineup are really coming along well,” Romero said. “We have a big number of players this season and definitely a big number of freshmen. We have a good core of juniors and seniors with strong freshmen and sophomore classes. Both our front and back rows are hitting better and our setters are doing really well — everyone is improving on a daily basis.”
Tombstone has 16 freshmen, six sophomores, two juniors, and two seniors on the roster.
Wanting always to keep his players excited about volleyball, Romero has been adding creative touches to the Jackets’ early-season practices.
“We are continually coming up with new volleyball drills that we hope will keep everyone enthusiastic and will hopefully pay off in game play,” he said.
Romero is assisted by Tanya Agee, who is in her third year with Yellow Jackets’ volleyball. Agee is the freshman and junior varsity head coach as well as the varsity assistant.
“We have lots of young talent this year,” Agee said. “Our teams did great last year with all the COVID restrictions. I’m excited to see how much they progress through this season.”
Tombstone junior Kirsten Schilling is the Yellow Jackets captain.
“We have a well-balanced team with some young players and some varsity returners,” Schilling said. “Our underclass players are really stepping it up and we haven’t even started with games yet, which is super exciting.”
Romero is also excited about the possibilities.
“This year we have a full schedule of 18 games; we get to play in tournaments that (due to COVID) we missed last year,” he said. “We want to keep all of our players healthy — and good things will happen. We also want to qualify for the state playoffs. I’m excited to see how our kids play — how well we do together as a team.”
Tombstone is a member of the 2A East Region that includes teams from Benson, Bisbee, Morenci, Pima and Willcox.
