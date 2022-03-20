ELFRIDA − Kicking off his 28th season as head coach of the Tombstone High School tennis team, Dan Romero’s Yellow Jackets girls team remained unbeaten at 4-0, knocking off Valley Union 9-0 Thursday at Valley Union High School.
The Tombstone boys also won their match over the Blue Devils by the same score, improving their record to 2-2.
Unlike many of the teams he plays against, Romero has the luxury of having two complete teams. Many schools, like Valley Union, have fewer players, which can create forfeits in matches against complete teams.
Tombstone competes in Division III, Section III, which includes teams from Tucson Desert Christan, Tucson St. Augustine, Tucson The Gregory School, St. David, Patagonia, Nogales Lourdes Catholic and Valley Union.
Tombstone’s girls won theier section last year going 9-1 overall, 8-0 in division, but this year Desert Christian, a private school, was added to the region. The Eagles girls are unbeaten with a head-to-head match coming April 1 at Tombstone, the only meeting between the teams this season.
The Tombstone boys were 3-7 overall, 3-5 in division last year, finishing fifth behind St. David, The Gregory School, Patagonia and Desert Christian.
The Blue Devils had three girls and two boys for the five singles matches and two doubles matches.
Skyler Mazzanti, Tombstone’s regular No. 1 singles player, cruised to a 6-1, 6-0 win. Jamora Haynes was bumped up from No. 3 singles to No. 2 and posted a 6-0, 6-3 win. Makinzee Meihhardt won her No. 3 match 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles play, Mazzanti and Haynes were 8-2 winners.
In the boys match, Diego Nunez, Tombstone’s No. 1 player, posted a 6-0, 6-3 win.
Adam Douglas, the Yellow Jackets’ No. 2 player, was a 6-0, 6-3 winner.
In doubles. Tombstone’s Nunez and Joe Valenzuela were 8-3 winners.
Romero, who also coaches volleyball at Tombstone and has helped with the basketball team, says he enjoys tennis.
“Even when I used to coach football I always looked forward to tennis,” he said. “I find it more relaxing. It’s nice being outside compared to being in a gym.”
Romero says he’s not surprised by the girls’ start.
“We have scheduled some teams outside our region, so we’ll see how we do against them,” he said.
Romero admits he’s rather fortunate having a full roster for both teams.
“I teach at the high school so I’m always looking at kids,” he said. “I’m looking for kids that have patience doing their homework or if I see kids in class that can stay focused. I had Skyler as a sophomore in world history and I noticed how meticulous she was with her schoolwork. I asked her one time to come out for tennis and I was surprised when she did. Sure enough, seeing the results in what she’s done so far is amazing.”
Tombstone has a home rematch with Valley Union March 22 before traveling to Willcox March 24.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.