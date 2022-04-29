The Division III state team tennis tournament got off to a rough start as Willcox boys and girls teams and Tombstone’s girls teams were all eliminated in the first round.
St. David was the only Cochise County school that was victorious, beating Pusch Ridge 5-4 Wednesday.
The 10th-seeded Tigers will face second-seeded Phoenix Arizona College Prep Tuesday, May 3. in the second round.
In the Tigers’ opening-round match with Pusch Ridge, St. David No. 1 Lorenzo Padoan won 6-0, 6-1. No. 2 Kaden Watts won 7-5, 6-3; No. 3 Marek Haynie lost 7-5, 6-7, 10-8; No. 4 Braten Trejo won 6-2, 6-1; and No. 5 Sammy Judd and No. 6 Regan Young lost their matches in straight sets.
In doubles, Padoan/Watt won 5-4, Trejo/Haynie won 9-8 and Young/Judd lost 8-4.
The Willcox boys, seeded sixth, were upset 5-4 by Tucson Tanque Verde.
Sophomore Jacob Kauffman, No. 1 singles, won 6-4, 6-1; No. 2 Ryan McClaine won 6-2, 6-2; No. 3 Hunter Childers lost 6-1, 6-4; No. 4 Spencer Allred lost 6-1, 6-0; No. 5 Jonathan Collins lost 6-2, 6-4; and No. 6 Lane Whetten, playing No. 6 singles for the Cowboys, lost his first set 4-6, 7-5, 8-10.
and then dropped the third 10-8.
In doubles play, Kauffman/McClaine won 8-3, Childers/Allred won 8-6 and Whetten/Collins lost 8-6.
The eighth-seeded Tombstone girls lost to ninth seed Chandler Prep 5-1.
The Yellow Jackets’ lone win came in No. 4 singles as Addilynn Thomasson wpm 6-4, 6-3.
No. 1 Skyler Mazzanti and No. 2Kiersten Schilling both lost 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 Jamora Haynes lost 6-1, 6-1; No. 4 Makinzee Meinhardt lost 6-2, 6-1; and No. 6 McKenzie Mazzanti lost 6-2, 6-4.
No doubles matches were played as Chandler Prep had secured the win in singles play.
The Willcox girls tennis team was defeated 5-0 by Tucson Pusch Ridge.
No. 1 Jodi Denny lost 6-0, 6-1; No. 2 Kamrielle Wyatt lost 6-0, 6-1; No. 3 Valerie Durazo lost 6-1, 6-1; No. 4 Kennedy Peterson lost 6-3, 6-4; and No. 5 Marissa Paz lost 6-0, 6-0.
State singles and doubles play begins Friday in Phoenix for the first and second rounds. The third round will take place on Saturday.
St. David’s Safina Blachly and Sydney Haynie will play in girls singles as will Skyler Mazzanti.
In girls doubles, Willcox’s Denny and Wyatt advance along with Haynes and Meinhardt.
On the boys side, Padoan and Watts of St. David, Cloud of Tombstone and McClaine of Willcox advance in singles while in doubles it will be Trejo/Haynie of St. David and Childers/Allred of Willcox.
