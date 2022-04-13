MORENCI — The defending 1A state champion St. David Tigers baseball team had its 17-game winning streak snapped Friday, April 8, in a 10-5 loss to the 3A Safford Bulldogs in the third game of the 42nd Annual Morenci Lions Club Baseball Tournament.
St. David went 3-1 at the tournament, beating Duncan 17-4, Morenci 17-6 and Miami 10-4, improving to 19-2 on the season, 8-0 in conference, 1-0 in the 1A South Region.
“We played some really good ball those first two days,” St. David coach Ron Goodman said. “I think we could have beaten anybody those first two days. When we got to Safford, we played probably the worst game we’ve played all year. Errors killed us in that game. We bounced back from that game with Safford and played really well against Miami.”
Against Miami, a team that should have been in the 2A state finals last year had it not been for a pitching error that caused a forfeit to Benson, St. David freshman Jadon Gill was 3-for-3, scored three runs and had 4 RBIs.
Gill had a two-run double in the first inning that scored Koy Richardson and J. Garrett gave the Tigers a 2-1 lead. Gill scored later in the inning, giving the Tigers a 3-1 lead.
Miami scored in the second and added another run in the third, tying the game at 3-3.
In the bottom of the third, Gill blasted a two-run home run that scored Richardson, giving St. David a 5-3 lead.
After giving up a run to Miami in the top of the fourth, the Tigers sealed the game with a five-run fourth inning.
Jacob Goodman was the winning pitcher. He went the distance, allowed four runs and five hits, walked four and struck out two. Goodman also was 2-for-3 against the Vandals and had an RBI. Brayden Merrill was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
In the loss to Safford, the Tigers were stymied by eight errors. Two errors, a single and a fielder’s choice led to Safford scoring twice in the top of the first, taking a 2-0 lead. An error mixed in with an RBI triple and single allowed the Bulldogs to increase their lead to 4-0.
St. David scored its first run in the bottom of the fourth when Owen Judd singled in Cooper Merrill.
Safford countered with five runs in the fifth inning and another in the sixth, building its lead to 10-1.
St. David scored four times in the bottom of the sixth, pulling within five.
Ryan Gooding was on the mound for St. David. He went all six innings, gave up 10 runs and eight hits, fanned seven and walked two.
Gill was 2-for-3, Judd and Richardson were 1-for-2 each with an RBI and Jeremiah Toyota-Gill was 1-for-3 with a run scored and three RBIs.
On Thursday, April 7, the Tigers, who scored 17 runs against Duncan, came back that evening and scored another 17 runs in a mercy rule win over Morenci.Against Morenci, St. David led 3-2 going into the top of the second and scored six runs. The Tigers added five more runs in the third.
Freshman Judd was the winning pitcher, allowing six runs and six hits, striking out three and walking one.
Richardson was 2-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBIs, Talon Haynie was 1-for-2 with three runs scored and an RBI, Gooding was 0-for-2 but scored two runs and had three RBIs, Wyatt Judd was 1-for-4 with a run scored and three RBIs and Toyota-Gill was 1-for-2.
The Tigers used a two-run first and a 10-run second followed by a five-run third to take a 17-0 lead.
St. David used four pitchers, Jacob Goodman, Gooding, Luke Haymore and Toyota Gill. The foursome allowed Morenci four runs and six hits, striking out seven and walking one.
Haynie was 2-for-3, scored two runs and had three RBIs; Colby Sherman was 2-for-2 with a run scored; Owen Judd was 1-for-2 with two runs scored and an RBI; Gooding was 1-for-2 with two RBIs; Gill was 0-for-2 with a run scored and two RBIs; and Haymore 1-for-1 with two RBIs.
Goodman said he felt the tournament benefited his players and even the loss was a good thing because it showed them they are beatable and need to play well each and every week.
“We still have a lot of room for improvement especially against a good team like Safford,” he said. “We came back against Miami and were ready to play; we just weren’t in that game on Friday.”
The Tigers hosted Fort Thomas on Tuesday and will host Baboquivari on Friday. On Thursday, St. David will step out of region play to travel 7 miles to Benson to play defending 2A state champion Bobcats. St, David won last year’s meeting 10-1, and Goodman is aware Benson is going to be wanting payback.
“It’s still a rivalry game but not like it used to be when I played,” Goodman said. “Our kids and the Benson kids play Pop Warner and Little League together. There’s a lot of good relationships there. It’s definitely a game we both want to win.”
