BISBEE − Bisbee High School was the site of the Bill Taylor Kiwanis Invitational Saturday that featured eight schools from Cochise and Graham County.
Safford High School won the boys and girls meets, the boys scoring 143 points, the girls 154.50. Benson was second in both meets with the boys scoring 129.50 points and the girls 131.
Willcox took third in the girls meet with 119 points while Douglas finished third in the boys with 110.50.
“We had a lot of PR’s at the Bisbee Invitational; we also had a few of our athletes take medals in all four of their events,” Benson coach Randy Barney said. “The whole team did well. We like going to this size meets. They are definitely good for us. We’re excited to be hosting our Coach Jerry Lee Invitational this Saturday.”
Douglas coach Donna Savill announced that her sprinter, Anthony Duronslet, had state qualifying times Saturday in both the 100-meters and the 200-meters, posting times of 11.1 seconds and 22.52 seconds. The times were DHS school records, set by Adrian Gonzalez in 2002 and Frank Arciniega in 2004.
According to Savill, Duronslet is ranked first in the state in the 200 and third in the 100.
Douglas’ 4x100 relay team of Carter Jaramillo, Christian Martinez, Dakota Hernandez and Duronslet is ranked 10th in the state and Litzy Leyva, who did not compete Saturday, is ranked ninth in the triple jump.
“We had a tremendous showing for both men and women,” Savill said. “Both teams improved immensely.”
Bisbee javelin thrower sophomore Angel Arias set what coach Mary Lou Herrera Blakely said is a school record Saturday with a throw of 121-09 shattering the old record of 96-0. He took third place. Blakely was unable to provide the name of the Bisbee athlete who previously set the record and when.
Willcox’s Maylee Thompson was a force to be reckoned with, scoring 40 of the Cowgirls’ 119 points. She won the 100 with a time of 13.20 and the 200 with a 27.40. She also won the long jump in a 15-8.5 and the javelin with a throw of 107-02.
Freshman Ainsely Hepworth, this week’s Herald/Review Best of Preps Athlete of the Week, contributed 35 points, winning the 800-, 1600- and 3200-meter races. The 4x400 relay team which she anchorrf, placed fourth.
Blakely said her school was happy they were able to host the meet and was happy the weather cooperated for the most part, adding the athletes did a great job considering the occasional wind gusts that affected some of the throwers and distance runners.
“We had some amazing performances today by these athletes,” she said. “It was fun hosting this meet.”
Blakely said the school record in the javelin made the day extra special.
“I’m very proud of Angel,” she said. “He’s been working hard in practice and today it paid off.”
Arias said he is happy with his performance and pleased to be a record holder.
“It feels great,” he said. “I felt good with my throws all day and just let it all out.”
The Willcox boys were led by Ulisses Izazaga, who won the 400- and 800-meter races in times of 53.91 and 2:11.86.
The Douglas Bulldogs took first place in all three relays, the 4x100, 4x400 and 4x800.
St. David’s Koy Richardson continued his dominance in the javelin with an impressive throw of 153-0.
Up next for many of the teams that were competing Saturday in Bisbee is the Jerry Lee Invitational track meet Saturday in Benson.
