TUCSON — The 15th-seeded Douglas Bulldogs soccer team ended its season Saturday, falling 7-0 to the second-seeded Salpointe Lancers in the 4A state tournament.
“It was a difficult game, we knew we needed to play a game with no mistakes on defense, we started very well, covering their main forwards, but after 18-20 minutes, we made a mistake on defense and cost us the first goal,” Douglas coach Victor Ramos said. “Their second goal came up under the same circumstances, and it became more difficult to react as Salpointe is a very good and experienced team.”
Salpointe led Douglas 3-0 at the half and recorded 18 shots in the match.
“I’m very proud of the season the boys had,” Ramos said. “We came as far as we could and at the beginning of the season, it was difficult to think that we were going to be playing at the state tournament. The boys improved a lot individually and as a team we improved game after game.
“I feel very sorry for our group of seniors that are going to be leaving us this year, they are amazing young men, and we wish them the best. We have a good group of players that will be coming back next year, and they already agreed to work really hard during the off season to become a much better and competitive team.
“Finally, I want to thank my coaching staff, Alfredo Romero and Luis Rivera who helped me a lot thru the season and without them, we wouldn’t be able to accomplish what we did. We are looking forward to working with the boys during the off season to be ready for next year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.