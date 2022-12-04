The Tucson Salpointe Lancers ended the Buena Colts boys soccer team’s stay in the Brandon Bean Invitational Soccer Tournament last week with a 4-1 win on Thursday, Dec. 1, at Salpointe High School.
Salpointe scored twice in the first half and twice in the second. Buena’s lone goal came in the second half.
“We were in a 3-5-2 (formation) in the first half and couldn’t get any of the possession,” Buena coach Steve Settle said. “They dominated the midfield, and we were chasing most of the first half. We switched to a 4-3-3 in the second half and really had a great first 30 minutes. We scored one off a cross from Christian Gallagher and a nice finish by Aidan Albertson. We had a lot of scoring chances and opportunities. We ran out of gas the last five minutes and gave up two late goals. We are out of the tournament but know that we can compete with the best teams in Arizona.”
Buena ends the Brandon Bean with a 1-2 record.
After beating Oro Valley Ironwood Ridge 2-0 in the opening round, the Colts lost to Tucson Rincon/University 3-2 on Nov. 29.
“So frustrating,” Settle said. “Boys came out flat and fell behind 3-1 in the first 20 minutes. At half we made some adjustments, and the boys came back out and took control of the game. Ended up losing 3-2 but had all the ball and chances in the second half. Our goals were scored by Aidan Albertson and Conner Mueller.”
Buena will be on the road this week facing the Tucson Sunnyside Blue Devils on Tuesday, Dec. 6
“We know that Sunnyside will be a great test to start the season,” Settle said. “We are glad we were able to get some quality games in the BBT to prepare.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.