The Tucson Salpointe Lancers ended the Buena Colts boys soccer team’s stay in the Brandon Bean Invitational Soccer Tournament last week with a 4-1 win on Thursday, Dec. 1, at Salpointe High School.

Salpointe scored twice in the first half and twice in the second. Buena’s lone goal came in the second half.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments