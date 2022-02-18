BISBEE − The Bisbee Pumas boys basketball team's season came to an unexpected end Wednesday when it fell 69-62 to 22nd-seeded San Carlos in a 2A state play-in game at Bisbee.
Bisbee, which finished second in the region behind Pima, was seeded 10th.
San Carlos advances to the 16-team state tournament in Prescott where it will face No. 1 seed Surprise Highland Prep Friday in Prescott.
San Carlos’ first points came from the 3-point line. Bisbee countered with a 3 of its own as Jose Mendez drilled a shot.
Ramon Loya’s pair gave the Pumas a 11-3 lead. San Carlos came back and hit a 3 in the closing seconds of the first quarter, taking a 19-17 lead.
In the second half the teams traded baskets early before the Pumas went on a run that gave them a 33-24 lead.
After calling a timeout to regroup, San Carlos responded with a 12-3 run, tying the game at 36-36 at the half.
The Braves took control of the game in the third quarter, outscoring Bisbee 16-10 and took a 52-46 lead into the fourth quarter.
Mendez finished with 19 points to lead Bisbee. David Zamudio followed with 17, and Abdiel Armenta contributed 11.
“Tonight our shots were not falling like they usually do,” Bisbee coach Mike Hernandez said. “We allowed them to get comfortable and once they made some shots, they got their confidence. They made some 3-pointers and executed on offense. They were well-disciplined, and we were cold at the end.”
