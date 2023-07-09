San Pedro junior All-Stars finish second at state tournament Jul 9, 2023 Jul 9, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save San Pedro’s junior softball All-Stars fell to Mesa Four Peaks 12-3 Saturday in what was the junior state championship game in Tucson.San Pedro went 3-2 at state with both losses coming to Mesa.San Pedro lost to Mesa in the semifinals and came back and beat Williams for a second time in the tournament setting up the rematch with Mesa.Benson would have needed to beat Mesa twice, once on Saturday and again on Sunday in order to win state and advance to the regional tournament which takes place in Tucson beginning July 22.Mesa will represent Arizona in the regional tournament and will reportedly play Oregon in the first game. What is NABUR? Join the online forum Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Games And Toys Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Woman arrested for first-degree premeditated murder after shooting friend Former IHOP location earmarked for dental practice Arizona's political culture undergoing changes Sierra Vista Ponytail, Willcox win Saturday state games Willcox’s Macumber hurls another no-hitter Benson man arrested on sexual misconduct charges Former Douglas teacher given maximum sentence in child molestation case Business license pending for Freddy’s Frozen Custard Carving a future with homemade knives Sierra Vista majors win District 8 championship Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit See more e-editions View Today's Edition E-Edition Herald Review Media 8 hrs ago 0 Most Popular Woman arrested for first-degree premeditated murder after shooting friend Former IHOP location earmarked for dental practice Arizona's political culture undergoing changes Sierra Vista Ponytail, Willcox win Saturday state games Willcox’s Macumber hurls another no-hitter Benson man arrested on sexual misconduct charges Former Douglas teacher given maximum sentence in child molestation case Business license pending for Freddy’s Frozen Custard Carving a future with homemade knives Sierra Vista majors win District 8 championship COCHISE COUNTY'S PREMIER ONLINE LOCAL MARKETPLACE! Buy Local Make your nominations for best male and female athlete by sport, male and female athlete of the year, coach of the year as well as courage awards, and team of the year. Click here to get started
