San Pedro junior All-Stars finish second at state tournament

San Pedro’s junior All-Stars are coached by Robert Guzman, Amber Jacquez and Aaron Abbot. Players are, Karris Taylor, Camber Jacquez, Katelyn Patton, Natalia Guzman, Madisyn Torrez, Emelynn Jacquez, Alyana Bosley, Abigail Lutz and Austyn Traywick.

 Hector Acuna Herald/Review

San Pedro’s junior softball All-Stars fell to Mesa Four Peaks 12-3 Saturday in the state championship game in Tucson.

San Pedro went 3-2 at state with both losses coming to Mesa.

