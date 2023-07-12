San Pedro junior All-Stars finish second at state tournament

San Pedro’s junior softball All-Stars fell to Mesa Four Peaks 12-3 Saturday in the state championship game in Tucson.
San Pedro went 3-2 at state with both losses coming to Mesa.
San Pedro lost to Mesa in the semifinals on Friday and came back that same night and beat Williams for a second time in the tournament, setting up Saturday’s rematch with Mesa.
Benson would have needed to beat Mesa twice, once on Saturday and again on Sunday in order to win state and advance to the regional tournament which takes place in Tucson beginning July 22.
Saturday Four Peaks used back-to-back four-run outbursts in the first and second innings for an 8-0 lead.
Mesa extended its lead to 11-0 after adding three more runs in the fifth.
Determined not to be mercy ruled, San Pedro rallied with three runs in the bottom half of the fifth, making the score 11-3.
According to gamechanger, the site San Pedro uses to keep its score, the San Pedro All-Stars were stymied by seven errors.
Karrisa Taylor and Alyana Bosley pitched for Benson, allowing 12 runs, 14 hits, striking out six and walking six.
San Pedro had 10 hits. Emelynn Jacquez hit 3-for-3 and had three RBIs and Madisyn Torres and Bosley each were 1-for-2. Taylor, Katelyn Patton, Camber Jacquez, Abigail Lutz and Natalia Guzman each were 1-for-3.
“Our girls had a great run,” said Amber Jacquez, one of San Pedro’s coaches. “They worked hard (and) came together when things started to look rough and never quit. Even through injuries, a very short roster, and some hot days they came out and showed what they had. I’m honored to have had the chance to help coach them on the field. Such an awesome group of girls and truly amazing ball players.”
Mesa Four Peaks will represent Arizona in the regional tournament and will reportedly play Oregon in the first game.
