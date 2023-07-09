San Pedro’s junior softball All-Stars played for the state championship Saturday in Tucson, needing to beat Mesa Four Peaks twice to win the state title.
Four Peaks gave San Pedro its first loss of the tournament on Friday, winning 22-2. San Pedro then faced Williams in an elimination game and rallied from a 7-2 deficit to win 9-8, setting up the Saturday showdown.
Results of the state championship game were not available at press time but can be found online at www.myheraldreview.com.
In the loss to Four Peaks, San Pedro was stymied by five errors. Four Peaks used a six-run second, two runs in the third and a run in the fourth to take a 9-0 lead.
San Pedro scored both of its runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Mesa erupted for 13 runs in the top of the fifth.
Karris Taylor, Camber Jacquez and Alyana Bosley pitched for San Pedro, allowing 19 hits while striking out four and walking nine.
San Pedro had seven hits.
Emelynn Jacquez hit 2-for-2 and had two RBIs, Taylor was 1-for-2 with a run scored, Katelyn Patton was 1-for-1 with a run scored, and Madisyn Torres, Abigail Lutz and Espen Boozer each were 1-for-2.
In the win over Williams, Camber Jacquez’s pop fly to first base with one out allowed Torres to score from third base with the winning run.
Williams, which San Pedro had beaten earlier 23-7, led 7-0 going into the bottom of the third when Bosley scored on a Lutz single. Lutz later scored on a Emelynn Jacquez single.
San Pedro tied the game in the bottom of the sixth, rallying for five runs on six hits and an error. Taylor had an RBI double that scored Austyn Traywick with the tying run.
Williams regained the lead at 8-7 in the top of the seventh, capitalizing on three straight hits setting the stage for the dramatic finish.
Torres’ single in the bottom of the seventh allowed Emelynn Jacquez to score the game-tying run. Torres advanced to third on an error before Camber Jacquez’s at bat.
Taylor pitched all seven innings, allowing eight runs and 11 hits while striking out nine and walking six.
Bosley led San Pedro at the plate, hitting 3-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Emelynn Jacquez was 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI, Torres was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI, Lutz was 2-for-3 with a run scored and two RBIs, Boozer was 1-for-2; Traywick was 1-for-3 with a run scored; Camber Jacquez was 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI, Taylor and Patton each were 1-for-3 and Natalia Guzman was 1-for-4 with a run scored.
