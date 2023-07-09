San Pedro’s junior softball All-Stars played for the state championship Saturday in Tucson, needing to beat Mesa Four Peaks twice to win the state title.

Four Peaks gave San Pedro its first loss of the tournament on Friday, winning 22-2. San Pedro then faced Williams in an elimination game and rallied from a 7-2 deficit to win 9-8, setting up the Saturday showdown.

