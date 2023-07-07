patton-sanpedro1.jpg

San Pedro's Katelyn Patton hit 4-for-5, scored three runs and had five RBIs in San Pedro's win over Williams in the state tournament Wednesday.

 HECTOR ACUNA HERALD/REVIEW

San Pedro’s junior All-Stars, the District 8 champion, had a successful opening day of the Arizona Little League state softball tournament Wednesday, winning back-to-back games.

The state tournament is taking place in Tucson at the Arthur Pack Regional Park on North Thornydale Road.

