San Pedro’s junior All-Stars, the District 8 champion, had a successful opening day of the Arizona Little League state softball tournament Wednesday, winning back-to-back games.
The state tournament is taking place in Tucson at the Arthur Pack Regional Park on North Thornydale Road.
San Pedro defeated the Avondale All-Stars 12-3 in the first game and then ripped the Williams All-Stars 23-7.
Next up for San Pedro is a Friday, July 7, 7 p.m. game against the winner of Thursday’s winner’s bracket game between Mesa Four Peaks and Silver Creek Little League of Snowflake.
In the game with Avondale, Alyana Bosley hit 4-for-5 and had five RBIs while Karris Taylor was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and four RBIs.
San Pedro used a three-run first, followed by a two-run second and a four-run third to take a 9-0 lead. Taylor had a two-run inside the park home run the second inning which also scored Austyn Traywick
Avondale scored all of its runs in the bottom half of the fourth inning.
San Pedro responded with one run in the sixth and two more in the seventh, courtesy of a Bosley two-run triple.
Taylor was the winning pitcher. She went the distance, allowed one hit, struck out 16 and walked six.
In addition to Bosley and Taylor’s performance at the plate, Camber Jacquez hit 2-for-4 with a run scored, Emelynn Jacquez was 3-for-4 with a run scored, Traywick was 3-for-3 with two runs scored, Madison Torrez was 1-for-3 with two runs scored and Natalie Guzman was 1-for-2 with a run scored.
The game with Williams was tied 1-1 going into the top of the second when San Pedro scored five runs.
In the top of the third San Pedro sent 21 batters to the plate and scored 16 runs off 15 hits and four walks for a commanding 22-1 lead.
Williams scored six runs in the bottom half of the inning. San Pedro responded with a run in the top of the fourth.
Bosley was the winning pitcher for San Pedro. She pitched all four innings, allowed six hits, struck out three and walked four.
San Pedro had 22 hits. Traywick hit 4-for-4, scored four runs and had two RBIs; Abigail Lutz was 3-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBIs; Patton hit 4-for-5, scored three runs and had five RBIs; Emelynn Jacquez was 3-for-5, with three runs and five RBIs; Taylor was 1-for-2, four runs scored and an RBI; Guzman was 2-for-3 with a run scored and two RBIs; and Bosley was 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI.
