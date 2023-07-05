BENSON − San Pedro’s junior All-Stars defeated the Douglas All-Stars 16-10 Saturday, July 1, in an elimination game of the District 8 tournament.
San Pedro advances to the state Little League double-elimination tournament in Tucson July 5-8 at Arthur Pack Regional Park, 9101 N. Thornydale Road.
San Pedro will play the Avondale All-Stars of District 2 on July 5 in the first game of the tournament. The winner of that game plays Williams of District 10 at 7:30 p.m.
Douglas and San Pedro were the teams playing in the junior division softball tournament.
San Pedro won Friday’s first game 14-13 and Douglas won the rematch Saturday morning 7-3 setting up the dediding game after the conclusion of the second game.
Douglas scored three runs in the top of the first inning.
The runs came when Maria Corrales scored Izabella Garcia and Joely Acosta and Abee Luna scored on an ensuing error.
San Pedro countered by scoring eight runs in the bottom half of the first. Natalie Guzman got things started with a two-run double that scored Camber Jacquez and Kayelyn Patton. Alyana Bosley followed with a two-run single that scored Guzman and Emelynn Jacquez, giving San Pedro a 4-3 lead. What should have been a routine fly ball later in the inning led to a bases clearing hit as Camber Jacquez’s single was played into an error, allowing Abigail Lutz, Karris Taylor and Alyana Bosley to score.
Douglas countered with a run in the second, making the score 8-4.
San Pedro led 10-5 going into the top of the fifth when Douglas rallied for four runs, maing the score 10-9.
Jenyssa Romero hit an RBI double this inning; Saylin Quijada followed with a two-run double and then later stole home.
San Pedro followed with a four-run rally of its own in the bottom half of the inning extending its lead to 14-9.
Patton had a two-run single and Torres an RBI single.
Douglas scored its final run of the tournament in the top of the sixth when Destiny Ogletree came home on an error.
Taylor was the winning pitcher for San Pedro. She went the distance, allowed 10 runs, 11 hits, struck out 12 and walked seven.
Patton hit 5-for-5, scored three runs and had two RBIs. Bosley was 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs and Camber Jacquez was 3-for-4 with four runs scored and four RBIs. Taylor was 1-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI.
Luna was the losing pitcher for Douglas. She allowed 16 runs, 14 hits, struck out three and walked five.
Ogletree led Douglas at the plate, hitting 2-for-3 with a run scored and a RBI. Quijada was also 2-for-3 with a run scored and two RBIs. Luna hit 2-for-4, scored a run and had an RBI. Acosta was 1-for-2 with two runs scored.
In the first game on Saturday, San Pedro allowed Douglas to score five runs in the first inning and two in the fourth for a 7-1 lead.
Corrales hit a two-run single and Miranda Romo and Garcia each had RBI singles.
Douglas’ two runs in the fourth came on a San Pedro error.
Camber Jacquez’s run in the top of the seventh scored Taylor and Lutz with the final two runs of the game, making the score 7-3.
Luna was the winning pitcher for Douglas. She allowed three runs, six hits, struck out four and walked one.
Corrales hit 2-for-3, scored a run and had an RBI for Douglas. Luna was 1-for-2 with a run scored and Romo was 1-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI.
Bosley took the loss for San Pedro. She allowed seven runs, seven hits, struck out 13 and walked one. Camber Jacquez hit 2-for-4 and had two RBIs. Guzman, Torres, Taylor and Emelynn Jacquez each were 1-for-3.
