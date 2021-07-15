QUEEN CREEK — The San Pedro Valley Little League major girls’ softball all-star team traveled to Desert Mountain Park in Queen Creek to compete in the double elimination state championship games after finishing 3-0 in the local District 8 tournament.
The SPVLL girls finished with a 3-2 record in the double elimination state tournament.
Their final game of the week on Saturday, July 10, had San Pedro facing off against Queen Creek. Queen Creek took the lead in the bottom of the first 3-0. The third inning had San Pedro adding one to the scoreboard but Queen Creek returned with five of its own to lead 8-1. The game ended in the fourth inning with Queen Creek holding San Pedro scoreless while adding three runs for an 11-1 victory. San Pedro had with one run, three hits and six errors; Queen Creek had 11 runs, five hits and one error.
San Pedro’s opponent on Friday, July 9, was Blythe,California. San Pedro scored their first run in the top of the second inning; Blythe would tie the game in the bottom of the third. San Pedro added five runs in the fifth while holding Blythe scoreless to lead 6-1. San Pedro scored twice more in the sixth inning for an 8-2 victory. San Pedro had eight runs, 11 hits and four errors; Blythe had with two runs, two hits and three errors.
On Thursday, July 8, San Pedro took on Casa Grande. San Pedro took the early lead 2-1 in the first inning. They added two in the second and 10 in the fourth to finish the game with a 14-1 victory. San Pedro posted 14 runs, 12 hits and no errors; Casa Grande had one run, two hits and no errors.
San Pedro played Prescott Valley on Wednesday, July 7, and led 3-0 in the first inning. San Pedro added two more runs in the second for a 5-0 lead. San Pedro added three runs and four in the fifth for a 12-1 win. San Pedro had12 runs, 11 hits and two errors; Prescott had one run, two hits and two errors.
In the first game on Tuesday, July 6, against Sunnyside, San Pedro fell behind 8-0 going into the fifth but scored four runs in the fifth. Sunnyside won, 9-5. San Pedro finished with four runs, four hits and no errors; Sunnyside had nine runs, 17 hits and one error.
“This was the farthest we have gotten in state competition in many years,” San Pedro coach David Ruiz said. “We did really well for playing five games in a row, five days in a row in over 100-degree heat.”
“Our players worked hard and bonded well as a team,” San Pedro coach A.J. Jacquez said. “They’ve had good coaches as they’ve come up from T-ball to coach pitch then minors to majors.
“It was easy to bring them together as a team.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.