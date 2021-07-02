SIERRA VISTA — The Willcox and San Pedro Valley All-Star softball teams were victorious in their respective championship games at Domingo Paz Park Tuesday night.
The Willcox All-Stars defeated the Sierra Vista Ponytail All-Stars 11-1 behind the pitching of Hattie Macumber, who was virtually unhittable the entire tournament
The 9-year-old pitched all three tournament games for Willcox, which outscored its opponents 33-1, the lone run coming in the championship game. In the tournament, Macumber gave up the one run, four hits, five bases on ball, struck out 35. She had a no-hitter, which was one walk away from a perfect game in the first game of the tournament.
The District 8 championship is the second straight for Willcox, which won it in 2019 (there was no district tournament last year). Willcox advances to the state tournament which begins July 9 in Cottonwood.
In the 10-12 District 8 championship game, the San Pedro Valley All-Stars shutout the Sierra Vista Ponytail All-Stars 9-0.
San Pedro’s Paisley Gooding was the dominant pitcher in this tournament. Against Sierra Vista she gave up no runs and five hits, stuck out 12 and didn’t allow a walk.
Bria Gross was the losing pitcher for Sierra Vista. She went the distance, gave up nine runs and seven hits, fanned nine and walked two in the championship game.
San Pedro shut out all three of its opponents by a combined score of 13-0.
San Pedro advances to the state tournament, which begins July 6 in Queen Creek.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.