ST.DAVID — The St. David volleyball teams’ weekly competitions showed the Tigers continuing their winning ways as they added three more victories to bring their season record to 11-1.
St. David first traveled to Patagonia on Oct.27, defeating the Lobos 3-0 on their home court 25-8, 25-15 and 25-19.
The Tigers game statistics showed that the victory was definitely a team effort.
Leading in service aces for the Tigers were: senior Goldi Merrill with 8; freshman Mayla Trejo with 4; sophomore Taylee Jacquez with 3; senior Brylee Murray, freshman Anissa Jacquez and freshmen Jasmine Pacheco with 2 each; and freshman Honey Merrill with one.
Leading in kills were: senior Kayla Judd with 7; senior Jaelyn Goodman with 5; and senior Sydney Klump, Anissa Jacquez and Trejo with 3 each.
Goodman and Anissa Jacquez led the Tigers in blocks with 2 each.
“The first game was very good,” Merrill said. “The second and third games we could have done a little better and maybe limited our mistakes.”
St. David stayed on the road for their next contest, traveling to San Manuel to take on the Miners on Oct. 28. They won in three straight games by the scores of 25-13. 25-10 and 25-9.
Statistics again had the Tigers teamwork being a dominant factor in their victory.
Service stats had Murray going 7 for 7, Merrill 14 for 16 with 3 aces, Trejo 20 for 20 with 2 aces, Judd 22 for 25 with 3 aces, and Taylee Jacquez 13 for 14 with 1 ace.
Leading in kills were Klump with 16, Judd with 13, and Goodman with 5.
“We did well against San Manuel,” Miller said. “We still need to do some fine tuning to be ready for state but everyone is working hard to get there. I’m proud of all of these girls.”
Concluding their week, the Tigers traveled to San Simon on Friday, to take on the
Longhorns. The Tigers brought home the victory 3-0, winning 25-12, 25-10 and 25-8.
For the San Simon game the Tigers added 26 kills, 16 blocks and 9 service aces to their season totals. Leading in kills were Judd with 12, Klump with 8 and Goodman and Anissa Jacquez with 3 each.
Judd led the Tigers with 11 blocks followed by Goodman with 5. Serving aces for St. David were Trejo with 4; Goodman with 2; and Murray, Merrill, and Taylee Jacquez with one each.
“We are starting to come together as a team on and off the court,” Merrill said. “I can’t wait to see the outcome of this season.”
St. David will be completing in two more regular season games: Monday, they take on the Bobcats in Benson; Tuesday, they face off against the Valley Union Blue Devils at home.
