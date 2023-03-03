Buena High School baseball coach Mark Schaefer won his 200th game as head coach of the Colts on Tuesday, Feb. 27, in a 14-3 victory over the Rincon/University Rangers at Buena High School’s Coppola Field.

About 48 hours earlier at the Cowboy Up Tournament in Tucson, Schafer won his 300th game as a head football, softball and baseball coach at Buena in a 10-0 decision over El Paso, Texas, Bel-Air High School.

