Buena High School baseball coach Mark Schaefer won his 200th game as head coach of the Colts on Tuesday, Feb. 27, in a 14-3 victory over the Rincon/University Rangers at Buena High School’s Coppola Field.
About 48 hours earlier at the Cowboy Up Tournament in Tucson, Schafer won his 300th game as a head football, softball and baseball coach at Buena in a 10-0 decision over El Paso, Texas, Bel-Air High School.
Against Rincon, the Colts scored 10 runs in the bottom half of the first inning and added three more in the second for a 13-0 lead.
Schaefer used four pitchers against the Rangers, beginning with senior Sam Pitts, who was followed by junior Michael Quinones, senior Braden Hooper and senior Jordan Allison.
The Colts had 14 hits and 12 RBIs and received eight walks.
Junior Max Pitts was 2-for-4, scored a run and had two RBIs and senior David Peterson was 2-for-2 with a run scored and two RBIs. Sophomore Austin Cushman was 2-for-3. Sam Pitts was 1-for-1 with a run scored and two RBIs. Senior Hunter Haymore was 1-for-2 with an RBI and senior Joshua Leffelman was 1-for-1 with two runs scored and an RBI.
Schaefer said winning his 200th baseball game at Buena felt pretty good.
“It never was a goal,” he said. “It’s a nice milestone and a lot of nice people have said a lot of nice things and I appreciate it.”
He said he thought about all the assistant coaches over the years and attributes it all to them.
“It has nothing to do with me,” he said. “This has always been about them and the kids.”
Schaefer is a 1977 graduate of Buena High School and began coaching in 1981 while attending college in Kearney, Nebraska.
“At Buena I taught in 1990 and began coaching baseball in 1991,” he said. “I coached middle school and freshman baseball before that in Sierra Vista. It’s been a long road. I coached until 2001 and then I was asked to resign. I never left Buena. I came back to the (baseball) program I think in 2015.”
Schaefer said in 2001 his team won the first state playoff game at Buena in more than 2-years, something he still takes pride in.
“That was pretty special,” he said. “I love teaching and I love coaching. This is my hometown. I thought about leaving one time. There is no place else I’d rather be. This is home to me.”
On Wednesday, March 1, the Colts were in Rio Rico for a non-sectional showdown with the Hawks and lost 13-3.
David Peterson began the game on the mound for Buena and lasted four innings before yielding to Hooper and Brodyn Quinn.
Buena had 11 hits. Austin Cushman was 3-for-3 with two runs scored, Sam Pitts was 3-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI, Haymore was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, and David Peterson and Paul Scherrer each were 1-for-2.
“We just didn’t play really well,” Schaefer said. “We gave up a big inning or two. We need to learn to play better in the middle and end of the game.”
Buena, 3-3 overall, will host Gilbert Higley Friday at 3:45 p.m. at Coppola Field.
