SIERRA VISTA − Buena High School’s football team had their first taste of live action Thursday evening when it hosted Rio Rico.
The teams faced off in a scrimmage that featured 40 offensive and 40 defensive plays for each team. With the start to the regular season one week away the Colts used the scrimmage to have a taste of live action.
“The purpose of a scrimmage is to go live and to hit someone,” said Colts coach Joe Thomas.
For Thomas, everything went according to play. His starters took limited snaps, his freshmen got a taste of high school football and his coaching staff got film on the players on the cusp of making the varsity roster come Friday’s opening game at Sahuarita.
“The guys we thought would do something did,” Thomas said. “We had seven starters from the JV team we wanted to watch and see how they would do.”
Sophomore starting quarterback Nash Moore connected with junior Adrian Bonilla for the Colts’ first touchdown of the scrimmage. Thomas kept the playbook simple and small, in an effort not to give too much away for the upcoming season.
Sophomores Charlie-Ray Price and Andres Bonilla ran the ball well in their limited snaps Thursday evening.
“They ran the ball well, so we didn’t need to keep them in a whole lot,” Thomas said. “We knew they would, but it was good to see at game speed.”
Andres Bonilla ran untouched for over 40 yards into the end zone for the team’s second touchdown of the night.
The Colts concluded the week by watching film of the scrimmage and of their Week One opponent, Sahuarita. They’ll use their upcoming practices to prepare and finalize their 40-man varsity roster. Buena travels to Sahuarita for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
