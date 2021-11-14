MESA — Buena High School’s swim season came to a close when the Division II state competition took place Nov. 5-6 at the Skyline Aquatic Center in Mesa.
Buena sent six swimmers in total to state. None of them placed in the top 10.
In the boys competition, Phoenix Country Day placed first with 238 points. The American Leadership Academy came in second with 233.
Buena was one of 35 teams to not score a point at state.
“Heading into state we focused on perfect turns, fast starts and the relay teams working as a unit and supporting each other,” Buena coach Katie-Jo Kinsey stated.
Buena’s boys 200-yard relay team of JJ Kinsey, Charlie Rich, Ryan Penna and Andrew Nieuwenhuis clocked a 1:58.51, placing 22nd out of 24 teams.
“Every swimmer on our team showed tremendous sportsmanship and determination,” Kinsey said.
The Colts’ 400-yard freestyle relay team of Zachary Swiney, Kinsey, Rich and Penna recorded a 3:53.57, good for 20th out of 23 teams.
For the girls, Phoenix Country Day was first with 329 and Chandler was second with 193 points.
Buena senior Natalie Bowers had a 58.90 in the 100-yard freestyle, good for 22nd place.
The coahces could not pick a favorite moment of the season.
“There are so many instances that come to mind that it does not do justice to the moments of laughter and individual achievements they accomplished,” Buena coach Evisa Swiney said. “They are outstanding kids, and I am very proud to coach them. We coaches are extremely pleased with their dedication to swimming and their sportsmanship.
“Each of our swimmers showed exceptional sportsmanship and dedication to improving and dropping their times.”
