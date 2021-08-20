If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
SIERRA VISTA — Buena’s golf team kicked off the 2021 season Wednesday, August 18 as the Colts traveled to Vail to take on Cienega High School.
The Colts golfed a 235 team score, good for third to Tucson High who shot a score of 217) while host Cienega recorded a score of 172.
“It was rough, del Lago Golf Course is a tough course so some kids fared well while others did not,” Buena golf coach Eric Krieg said. “There is not much forgiveness left or right on that course so you must work through it.”
Krieg notes that the del Lago Golf Course is likely the toughest course they will tee off on this season.
“There (are) a lot of out of bounds and multiple fairways that are not adjacent to the hole,” Krieg explained. “On other courses you can get away with errant tee shots and still play it but del Lago is different and the penalty strokes add up.
At del Lago, Krieg believes target golf is integral to success.
“You have to scheme up your spots instead of trying to hit the ball its furthest distance,” Krieg stated. “There is little room for error if you are off the tee on this unforgiving course.”
Senior Andrew Polaha shot a 48 for the Colts and moved up from the third spot to first. Sophomore Tucker Nogales shot a 56, while Thomas Nuetzel, a junior, registered a 63.
“Heading into the match we told the players to not worry about the opponents but to play to their fullest potential,” Krieg added. “For most of those guys, it was their first time playing golf at the high school level so it was a big learning experience.
Buena returns to the links on Monday, August 23 to host Flowing Wells and Rincon University at Pueblo Del Sol Country Club.
“Our short game was hit or miss and we were inconsistent as a unit,” Krieg stated. “Next week we are at home (Pueblo Del Sol) on an easier course so we will see how the team progresses.
“Overall, I think consistency is key to a successful season,” Krieg added. “Once our kids master the little things, their scores will improve.”
Tee time is set for 3 p.m.
“I am not necessarily looking for wins against the other but more of how they progress and develop,” Krieg stated. “I want to see improvement from match-to-match on the scorecard.”
