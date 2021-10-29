COUNTY — The Seney-Lohman Trophy, which goes to the winner of the Benson vs. Willcox football game, once again is up for grabs when the Bobcats head to Wilcox to take on the Cowboys on Senior Night Friday.
Benson has had custody of the trophy the past eight years, winning last year’s meeting 42-0.
Willcox, 7-1 overall, 2-1 in the 2A San Pedro Region and ranked seventh in the state’s 2A football rankings, had its unbeaten streak snapped last week in a 27-10 loss to Morenci while Benson, 6-2 overall, 3-1 in the 2A San Pedro, and third in the state rankings, downed Tombstone 49-6.
Benson is second in the 2A San Pedro Region behind 3-0 Pima, which hosts third-place Morenci Friday. Benson beat Morenci earlier this season, giving it the tiebreaker in the standings.
With the loss to Morenci, the Cowboys slipped to fourth place in the region.
Willcox is led by junior Cristian Pando, who is averaging 145.3 yards per game and has scored 20 touchdowns, including the Cowboys’ lone TD against the Wildcats. In eight games the junior running back has carried the ball 135 times for 1,162 yards, the second highest in Cochise County behind St. David’s Talon Haynie, who has 1,246 yards and also has scored 20 touchdowns.
Junior quarterback Ayden Fuentes and senior running back Marcus Oliveras have a combined 1,090 rushing yards between them and have also scored 10 touchdowns each.
“It’s exciting to be able to play this game to end our regular season,” said Willcox coach Eric Hjalmarson. “Benson has a tough team with a huge senior class. We’re going in as an underdog but we’re looking forward to a good game and looking forward to the playoffs next week.”
Benson is led by senior Devin Bowling, who has rushed for 793 yards and has scored eight touchdowns. He is followed by senior Jace Barney, who has rushed for 520 yards and quarterback Brok Determan, who has thrown for 506 yards and has 11 touchdowns and three interceptions to go along with 161 rushing yards and five TDs.
“Willcox is a good football team; we’ll have to play well to get the win,” Benson coach Chris Determan said. “You always want to go into the playoffs on a winning streak.”
The final rankings, along with the state tournament brackets, will be revealed during the AIA365 live bracket show 8-10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30.
1A state quarterfinals Bagdad at St. David
The St. David Tigers host the Bagdad Sultans Friday at 7 p.m. with a trip to the 1A state semifinals on the line.
St. David earned the No. 2 seed in the state and the top four teams were awarded first-round byes.
Bagdad, 6-3 overall, 5-1 in the 1A West Region, has the seventh seed in the 12-team tournament and defeated 10th seed Chandler Lincoln Prep 62-12 last week.
Baghdad and St. David met in Week Three at a neutral site in Phoenix and the Tigers won 62-6.
In addition to Haynie, St. David junior quarterback Ryan Gooding has 1,532 yards passing, tops in Cochise County. He has 24 touchdowns and one interception. His primary receiver has been senior Jake Goodman, who has 25 receptions for 465 yards and eight TDs.
The winner will play the winner of Friday’s Hayden-Williams game in the 1A semifinals Nov. 5 in Phoenix.
“Even though we handled Bagdad earlier in the season, we understand that this game will be much different,” St. David coach Braden Davis said. “They were without several senior starters when we played them. They are full strength right now and playing good football. It’s gonna be a battle. Like I’ve said before, Bagdad is very well coached and they’ve got a good program. They’re solid; tough.
“We were happy to have earned a first-round bye. We needed it. We’ve had some guys out sick and some others banged up a little bit, but we will be ready to roll on Friday night. We’ll be well prepared and we know we gotta bring our best game if we want to continue playing next week.”
Buena at Salpointe
Fresh off their homecoming win over Flowing Wells last week, the Buena Colts will be in Tucson Friday against the Salpointe Lancers at 7.
“We have to play as a team, block, swarm to the ball and tackle when we get there; finish drives, score in the red zone,” Buena coach Joe Thomas said. “(Defensive backs) will need to be ready to tackle on screen plays. We have to play for each other and use all our athletic weapons on the field. We must keep their defense off balance and be successful in our run and passing game.”
Bisbee at Tombstone
One of these schools will get its first conference win Friday in the regular season finale for both teams.
Tombstone, 2-6 overall, 0-4 in conference, dropped its homecoming game to Benson last week 49-6 while Bisbee, 3-6 overall, 0-4 in region play, fell to Pima 42-13 on Senior Night.
Prior to Friday’s game Tombstone coach Dominik Bonilla will recognize his two departing seniors, Dometrious Fenning and Jeremy McCoy.
Kickoff for this game is 7 p.m.
Douglas idle
The Douglas Bulldogs were scheduled to play Palo Verde Friday but the Titans canceled their varsity season due to low participation numbers.
The Bulldogs lost to Empire last week 50-19 on the homecoming night. Douglas returns to the field Nov. 5 to host Rio Rico on Senior Night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.