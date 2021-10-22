SIERRA VISTA — After COVID-19 put a heavy dent into homecoming 2020, Buena High School was ready to show its spirit.
“School spirit is important because I believe it builds community,” student council advisor and history teacher Tara Floss said. “We were very restricted last year, we could not do any events so it is really important that we get that school spirit moving this year and bring the thunder.”
Led by the Buena Student Council, the Colts community is making sure everyone gets involved in the fun this year.
“I help put together these events with the student council and it is a great team to work with,” Floss said. “They work alongside me so I am not in front of them and we are all one big family.”
On Wednesday, the Colts student body hosted its Powder Puff game, pitting the senior girls against the juniors.
Tasked with predicting a Powder Puff winner, Floss went with the undergrads.
“I might have to go with the juniors, they are pretty tenacious this year,” Floss said. “The players have been practicing for a while so I expect all of them to do well.”
Though the juniors battled hard, the seniors came through with a 21-12 victory.
“Most importantly, I think everyone had fun and had a great time,” Floss said.
Emily Darlek, Sarah Cruz and Katie Ziss were some of the senior class representatives while Kaden Miller, Kira Bradford and others held it down for the juniors.
“Aside from (the) student council, I think all of the sports teams and a little bit of everyone that is a part of Buena has helped make this week eventful,” Floss said. “From the janitorial staff to the teachers to the choir members, we are all part of Buena and we all make things happen together.”
Buena started off its homecoming with a student dodgeball tournament on Monday, Oct. 18, with dozens of students participating.
“Students were really excited about the dodgeball match; there has been a lot of participation in events overall,” Floss said.
Thursday, Oct. 21, Buena hosted a pancake party from 4-6 p.m. at the ramada, another homecoming week event.
“Have you ever bought 80 pounds of pancakes?” Floss asked. “We went up to Costco on Sunday and received a lot of strange faces while checking out.”
On Friday, the festivities continue as the Colts football team hosts Tucson Flowing Wells at 7 p.m.
“I think this homecoming week is a success because these kids are ready to get that spirit back at Buena,” Floss said.
A tailgate party in the band practice lot will start at 4 p.m.
Buena finishes its season at home on Friday, Nov. 12, against Marana Mountain View on Senior Night.
