BENSON — The Bobcats soundly defeated the 2A Salt Region Maricopa Sequoia Pathway Academy Pumas 62-2 on Friday, Aug. 26.
The 2A San Pedro Region Bobcats are now 1-1, coming off a loss to Bisbee last week.
Benson came ready to play, scoring on the opening kickoff return. Running back David Harris received the ball on the 25-yard line and cut down the left sideline for the score.
The Bobcats faked a kick and the attempted conversion failed, leaving them up by 6.
On the next Bobcats’ possession, a screen pass to Brax Cluff, who had five receptions for 106 yards, got them to the Puma 42.
After the handoff and a massive block from quarterback Dalton Crockett, Flint Davis took it in for the touchdown with 8:21 left in the first. Benson went for the conversion, a roll to the right with a pass to sophomore Rawley Evans for two points, making the score 14-0.
The Pumas took over and started their drive on the 35-yard line and on the first play Jaylen Cross rushed down the right side for a score. A failed conversion made the score 14-6.
The Bobcats took over at the 40-yard line, and on the first play, Davis took a handoff 60 yards for the TD. With the extra point the quarter ended with Benson up 21-6.
That was enough cushion for the Bobcats to defeat the Pumas.
Benson senior quarterback, Crockett, completed 8 of 11 attempts for 167 yards and carried the ball four times for 25 yards.
Davis had an impressive performance with five carries for 112 yards.
Tristan Goodwin rushed for 41 yards on three carries and caught two passes for 19 yards, while Cluff, atop his two TD receptions, also rushed for 19 yards on one carry.
Sophomore Rawley Evans had two receptions for 32 yards.
Davis Harris and Tristan Goodwin led the defense with 12 total tackles each.
Next for Benson is the always tough 3A South Region Morenci Wildcats. The home game is Friday Sept. 1, at 7 p.m.
