ELFRIDA − It was back-to-back afternoons of perfect pitching for Tombstone High School players Cesar Canez and DJ Elias, who each hurled perfect games on Thursday and Friday, leading the No. 1-ranked Yellow Jackets to wins over San Miguel and Valley Union.
The two perfect games bring the Cochise County total of no-hitters this season to seven compared to just one all of last season.
Against the Tucson San Miguel Vipers on Thursday, Canez was extremely effective, throwing just 55 pitches as he faced 15 batters, striking out 12 in the 13-0 five-inning game.
On Friday the freshman Elias was on the mound for Tombstone. For him it was 21 batters up, 21 batters down, 14 by way of strikeout. He threw 70 pitches in the Yellow Jackets’ 6-0 win in his first perfect game.
Canez’s perfect game comes one week after his one-hit performance against Chandler Prep and three weeks after he and teammate Gabe Garcia had a combined no-hitter in the Yellow Jackets’ win over Patagonia.
The back-to-back perfect games are something Tombstone coach James Milligan has never seen in all his years.
“Things like this just don’t happen every day in baseball,” Milligan said after Friday’s win. “I’ve never been a part of a perfect game. In small schools like ours that’s something that doesn’t happen every day, and to have two in one season ...
“I’ve got good pitchers on this team. They along with our defense are our strength right now. Our defense and pitching has been spot on all year. We’re going to continue to ride that.”
Elias admitted he knew what he was accomplishing Friday.
“At first I wanted the no-hitter and then in the third I realized I could get a perfect game,” he said. “This would not have happened without my defense making the plays behind me.”
In the bottom half of the first inning Valley Union’s Jace Mitchell hit a shot that Tombstone third baseman Miles McClain made a leaping catch on for the out.
“Without that play and others, this would not have happened,” Milligan said.
Elias was throwing just as hard and determined in the seventh as he was in the first. Valley Union had the top of the order coming up and Elias attacked the hitters using a mix of fastballs and curveballs that had VU hitters swinging and missing.
“I played with some of these guys in summer ball,” he said. “I knew how to work those guys.”
Canez says he just goes out and has fun every time he’s on the mound.
“I want to pitch well and win,” he said. “More than anything I just like pitching just to hopefully get a win.”
Canez said his fastball was the thing that was working best for him Thursday. He added a couple of curveballs just to keep the batters off balance.
“I threw a lot of outside pitches trying to keep it low so if they did hit it, they would be ground balls,” he said. “I really like the way we’re playing right now. Everyone on this team is aware of what’s coming on Tuesday.”
On Tuesday the Yellow Jackets, 10-0 and 3-0 in the 2A East Region, have a key regional showdown with the defending state champion Benson Bobcats in Tombstone. Benson is 10-7 overall, 3-1 in the region and ranked seventh in the state.
“Canez has been pitching really well for us,” Milligan said. "(Thursday night) he had only four two-ball counts, everything else was no ball or one ball. He’s a strike-throwing machine and we know that. He’s a really good pitcher.”
Valley Union was stymied by four errors, two of which led to two Tombstone runs in the top of the first as Joel Esparza and Elias scored. Esparza’s run in the third gave the Yellow Jackets a 3-0 lead and Canez’s run in the sixth made the score 4-0. The Yellow Jackets closed out the scoring in the seventh as Miguel Rincon and McClain scored.
Elias was 2-for-3, scored a run and had an RBI; Esparza, McClain and Miguel Alvarez each were 1-for-3. Esparza scored twice and had an RBI while Alvarez had an RBI.
Against San Miguel, Joel Esparza and Norberto Alamilla scored in the first inning for a 2-0 lead.
The Yellow Jackets had back-to-back five-run innings in the second and third, increasing their lead to 12-0. Esparza’s run in the top of the fourth made the score 13-0.
The Yellow Jackets had 17 hits. Esparza was 4-for-5 with four runs scored and an RBI; Alamilla was 3-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI; DJ Elias was 3-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI; Nate Ellison was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs; Ty Adams was 2-for-2 with two runs scored and an RBI; and Miguel Rincon was 1-for-2 with an RBI.
