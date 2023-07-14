Sierra Vista 9-11 softball All-Stars finish third at state tournament

Sierra Vista’s 9-11 Ponytail All-Stars gave it a gallant effort at the state Little League softball tournament in Cottonwood finishing third in the eight-team field.
Sierra Vista’s tournament ended on Tuesday, July 11, when it fell 3-2 to the Goodyear All-Stars, which they beat three days earlier by the same score.
The loss gave Sierra Vista a 2-2 state tournament record.
After posting two straight wins to begin the tournament, Sierra Vista was handed its first loss by the Flagstaff All-Stars 6-2 on Monday. The two runs Sierra Vista scored on Flagstaff were the only runs Flagstaff allowed in the tournament. Going into the game with Sierra Vista, Flagstaff had outscored its opponents 108-0.
The three hits Sierra Vista got off Flagstaff ended its streak of five consecutive no-hitters.
Flagstaff beat Goodyear 7-0 for the state championship on a one-hit shutout.
“To say I am proud is an understatement,” said Jaclyn Serna, manager of the Sierra Vista 9-11 All-Stars. “These girls battled every single game and never gave up. They showed great sportsmanship and represented Sierra Vista beautifully. I couldn’t have asked for anything more. I am honored to have had this experience with them.”
In the game with Goodyear, Sierra Vista scored its runs in the top half of the first inning, taking a 2-0 lead.
Ashlynn Starnes walked and later scored on a single by Kaylee Hooper. Mia Zuniga singled and later scored on an Aubrey Lopez double.
Goodyear’s run in the bottom of the second made the score 2-1. A game-tying run was thrown out at home plate and Goodyear left the bases loaded.
Goodyear took a 3-2 lead in the third when it scored two more runs, taking advantage of a dropped third strike, an error and three timely hits.
Sierra Vista continued to battle, getting runners on base in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings but could not score. A game-tying run was tagged out at home plate in the fifth.
Hailey Serna and Tessa Smith pitched for Sierra Vista, allowing Goodyear eight hits, striking out five and walking two.
Sierra Vista had six hits. Zuniga hit 2-for-2 and scored a run, Starnes was 1-for-2 with a run scored, Lopez was 1-for-2 with an RBI, Hailey Serna was 1-for-1 and Hooper was 1-for-3 with an RBI.
