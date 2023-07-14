Sierra Vista 9-11 softball All-Stars finish third at state tournament

Sierra Vista All-Star catcher Ashlynn Starnes steps on home plate for the force out in Sierra Vista's game with Goodyear on Tuesday.

 Jennifer Sorenson Herald/Review

Sierra Vista’s 9-11 Ponytail All-Stars gave it a gallant effort at the state Little League softball tournament in Cottonwood finishing third in the eight-team field.

Sierra Vista’s tournament ended on Tuesday, July 11, when it fell 3-2 to the Goodyear All-Stars, which they beat three days earlier by the same score.

