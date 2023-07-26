Sierra Vista All-Stars finish in top four at state majors tournament

Sierra Vista's major All-Stars finished fourth out of 14 teams at the state Little League tournament that was held in Flagstaff. Team members, in no particular order, are Austin Alexander, Drew Anders, Jace Dobbins, Pat Hayes, Dax Henretta, Crue Isaacson, Jace Jordan, Briggs McMurtrie, Hayes Moore, Julius Pacheco, Ricky Ramirez and Riley Shamas. Coaches are Anthony Anders, Mike Shamas and Jeremy Venuti.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

Sierra Vista’s major All-Stars had its state Little League tournament experience in Flagstaff come to an end Saturday, July 22, in a hard fought 2-1 loss to the Tucson Sunnyside All-Stars.

Counting the District 8 tournament, Sierra Vista ends its All-Star season with a 7-2 record, 3-2 at state with the losses coming to Cactus Foothills and Sunnyside, which faced each other Monday night in an elimination game with Sunnyside winning 5-3.

