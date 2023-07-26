Sierra Vista All-Stars finish in top four at state majors tournament

Sierra Vista's major All-Stars finished fourth out of 14 teams at the state Little League tournament that was held in Flagstaff. Team members, in no particular order, are Austin Alexander, Drew Anders, Jace Dobbins, Pat Hayes, Dax Henretta, Crue Isaacson, Jace Jordan, Briggs McMurtrie, Hayes Moore, Julius Pacheco, Ricky Ramirez and Riley Shamas. Coaches are Anthony Anders, Mike Shamas and Jeremy Venuti.
Sierra Vista’s major All-Stars had its state Little League tournament experience in Flagstaff come to an end Saturday, July 22, in a hard fought 2-1 loss to the Tucson Sunnyside All-Stars.
Counting the District 8 tournament, Sierra Vista ends its All-Star season with a 7-2 record, 3-2 at state with the losses coming to Cactus Foothills and Sunnyside, which faced each other Monday night in an elimination game with Sunnyside winning 5-3.
Sunnyside and Tucson’s Canyon View All-Stars played Tuesday night for the state championship. Canyon View, which was in the winner’s bracket. needed just one win to advance to the Western Regional in San Bernardino, California.
In Saturday’s loss to Sunnyside, Julius Pacheco’s solo home run, his fourth of the state tournament, gave SVLL a brief 1-0 lead.
Sunnyside strung together three straight hits in the top of the second, one of which was an RBI double that tied the game at 1-1 before a sacrifice fly to center field scored what later proved to be the winning run.
Sierra Vista loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the fourth but could not score as the next two batters struck out.
It was three up, three down for SVLL in the bottom of the sixth as its state tournament experience came to an end.
Crue Isaacson and Hayes Moore pitched for Sierra Vista, each throwing three innings and allowing six hits, striking out two and walking four.
SVLL had just two hits. Pacheco was 1-for-1 with a run scored and an RBI. Briggs McMurtrie was 1-for-2.
“Our boys gave it everything they had and battled until the final out,” said Anthony Anders, manager of the Sierra Vista All-Stars.
“They did everything we asked them to do. We’re sad its over but we’re proud to have made it to the final four.”
