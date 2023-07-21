The District 8 champion Sierra Vista All-Stars had its six-game winning streak snapped Wednesday in a 12-5 loss to Cave Creek Cactus Foothills at the state Little League majors tournament in Nogales.

The quarterfinal loss drops Sierra Vista into the elimination bracket where it will play Friday at 7:30 p.m. against the winner of Thursday’s elimination game between Ahwatukee and West Flagstaff.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments