The District 8 champion Sierra Vista All-Stars had its six-game winning streak snapped Wednesday in a 12-5 loss to Cave Creek Cactus Foothills at the state Little League majors tournament in Nogales.
The quarterfinal loss drops Sierra Vista into the elimination bracket where it will play Friday at 7:30 p.m. against the winner of Thursday’s elimination game between Ahwatukee and West Flagstaff.
Sierra Vista will have to win two elimination games in order to reach the championship game.
Cactus Foothills used a two-run third and a three-run fifth to take a 5-0 lead.
Sierra Vista responded with three runs, making the score 5-3.
Cactus Foothills led 6-4 going into the top of the sixth when it erupted for six runs, increasing its lead to 12-4.
Julius Pacheco’s solo home run in the bottom half of the sixth, his second in two games, made the score 12-5.
Crue Isaacson, Jace Jordan, Riley Shamas and Briggs McMurtrie pitched for Sierra Vista, allowing Cactus Foothills 14 hits while striking out six and walking five.
Isaacson, Jordan and Pacheco each hit 2-for-3 with Pacheco scoring two runs and having two RBIs while Isaacson and Jordan each scored a run. Drew Anders and Austin Alexander each hit 1-for-2.
On Tuesday, July 18, the Sierra Vista All-Stars battled back from a three-run deficit to beat the Mesa Red Mountain All-Stars 13-3.
Mesa Red Mountain scored all of its runs in the top half of the first inning.
Sierra Vista countered with four runs in the bottom half of the inning before adding five more in the second and two in the third, taking an 11-3 lead.
Shamas scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the fifth. making the score 12-3 and Hayes Moore’s run off a McMurtrie RBI double two batters later made the score 13-3, ending the game on the 10-run rule.
Moore was the winning pitcher, throwing 4 1/3 innings Tuesday allowing three runs, four hits, striking out four and walking one.
Shamas hit 2-for-3 with run scored and an RBI, McMurtrie was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and a RBI, Dax Henretta was 2-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI, Alexander was 1-for-2 with a run scored, Jordan was 1-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI. Isaacson and Pacheco each were 1-for-3 with a run scored and Pacheco had a first inning solo home run.
