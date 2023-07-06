Sierra Vista All-Stars win District 8 majors championship

Sierra Vista's Little League major All-Stars celebrate after winning the District 8 championship Thursday night at Stone Complex.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

Sierra Vista’s 10-12 All-Stars won the District 8 Little League majors tournament championship Thursday beating the Nogales All-Stars 7-1 at Stone Complex on Tacoma Street.

With the win Sierra Vista advances to the state Little League tournament in Flagstaff July 17-29. Pairings for that tournament have yet to be announced.

