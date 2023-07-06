top story Sierra Vista All-Stars win District 8 majors championship By Bruce Whetten bruce.whetten@myheraldreview.com Jul 6, 2023 Jul 6, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sierra Vista's Little League major All-Stars celebrate after winning the District 8 championship Thursday night at Stone Complex. Bruce Whetten Herald/Review Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sierra Vista’s 10-12 All-Stars won the District 8 Little League majors tournament championship Thursday beating the Nogales All-Stars 7-1 at Stone Complex on Tacoma Street.With the win Sierra Vista advances to the state Little League tournament in Flagstaff July 17-29. Pairings for that tournament have yet to be announced.Sierra Vista used a five run third and a two run sixth to take a 7-0 lead over Nogales Thursday.Nogales' lone run came in the bottom half of the sixth.Sierra Vista went 4-0 in this tournament and allowed just two runs, both of which were to Nogales.Look for more on this game including stats, photos and comments from coach Anthony Anders in the Sunday edition of the Herald/Review. What is NABUR? Join the online forum Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Baseball Games And Toys Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Chiricahua National Monument: Arizona’s Most Beautiful Secret Driver arrested after crashing into BP checkpoint, injuring agents Business license pending for Freddy’s Frozen Custard Sierra Vista throws a rip-roaring bash for its Stand Up 4 Freedom Street Fair Douglas police provide update about body discovered on Third Street Pacheco’s 5 RBIs helps Sierra Vista advance to district championship game Sierra Vista 10-12 all-stars off to hot 2-0 start in district tournament Douglas AMA management goal not sufficient, residents claim Man on trial for Desert RV shooting ordered to competency restoration program New Jail Facility Approved Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit See more e-editions View Today's Edition E-Edition Herald Review Media 17 min ago 0 Most Popular Chiricahua National Monument: Arizona’s Most Beautiful Secret Driver arrested after crashing into BP checkpoint, injuring agents Business license pending for Freddy’s Frozen Custard Sierra Vista throws a rip-roaring bash for its Stand Up 4 Freedom Street Fair Douglas police provide update about body discovered on Third Street Pacheco’s 5 RBIs helps Sierra Vista advance to district championship game Sierra Vista 10-12 all-stars off to hot 2-0 start in district tournament Douglas AMA management goal not sufficient, residents claim Man on trial for Desert RV shooting ordered to competency restoration program New Jail Facility Approved COCHISE COUNTY'S PREMIER ONLINE LOCAL MARKETPLACE! Buy Local Make your nominations for best male and female athlete by sport, male and female athlete of the year, coach of the year as well as courage awards, and team of the year. Click here to get started
