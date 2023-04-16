The Boys & Girls Club of Sierra Vista concluded its flag football season on Saturday, April 8, with two championship games at Cole Field.
In the 9U championship game the Cowboys beat the Cardinals 23-6 while in the 12U the Ravens beat the Steelers 36-12.
According to Detric Miles, the Boys & Girls Club main branch director and Anthony Villas, the director of the Carmichael Branch, there were approximately 70 kids ranging in age from 4-12 playing on five teams (the Cardinals, Patriots, Cowboys, Rams and Eagles) in the 9U Division. The Steelers and the Ravens played in the 12U Division.
The season lasted six weeks and the games were 5-on-5 on 80-yard fields.
“We go off the rules of the NFL,” Villas said. “Whatever rules they post, we go off of. They try to avoid as much physical contact as possible. So, it’s more safe for kids to play.
“In flag football there is no guarding. In this league the quarterback can run side to side but not run forward. He must stay behind the line of scrimmage. The only way he can run forward is if he hands off the ball and the ball is then handed back or passed back to him.”
Villas said there are spots on the field where teams can only pass.
“This was our third year of having this league,” he said. “Overall attendance wise, this was our best year.”
“We had a mini league for our 6 and under,” Miles said. “There they were basically taught the basics. I felt the kids definitely benefited from this season. We want to be more competitive and play other teams but at the same time, we’re more about the basics and the learning process of football. In the future we look to get bigger. As our club grows, we hope to grow in other sports.”
Demetrius Drake, the development coordinator for the Sierra Vista Boys & Girls Club, said the club has been in existence for more than 25 years.
“We offer a high variety of different programs, from obviously the sports to technology to the arts, to critical thinking to teens having their own room here at the club where they will get a mixture of everything that’s in the club and the team room,” Drake said.
Miles is starting an E-Sports program after computers, monitors and mouse pads werer donated.
“This is something that we’re just starting up,” he said. “Our main goal is to be competitive against other Boys & Girls Clubs.”
“Next up for us will be our summer programs,” Drake said. “One of our big sports during the summer is basketball. We play our games here at the club. I anticipate having five to six teams in each age group. We also encourage our teams to join our educational program so that way they are still learning during the summer. It’s part of the Edmentum Program that is supposed to help them retain the information they learned during the school year.”
Drake said there are an estimated 160 members in the Sierra Vista Boys & Girls Club.
“We adjust to the public-school schedule so we’re here Monday through Friday,” Miles said. “Whenever they’re closed, we try to be open. Whenever they have those half days, we’re open. It’s different times for each club.”
Drake said there is a fee to be a part of the Boys & Girls Club but they are adjustable.
“We won’t turn a child away, but the goal is to try and make the fee as low as possible for our kids to be here and have a safe place after school and during the breaks and holidays,” he said. “We were just voted one of the safest Boys & Girls Clubs in the state of Arizona by the Boys & Girls Club of America. They came here, did an inspection making sure everything is good.”
Drake said information about the Boys and Girls Club can be found on its social media website. You can also call 520-515-0055 or 520-515-1511.
